3 key players who can lead Edmonton Oilers to victory in 2024 NHL Western Conference finals

The Edmonton Oilers are back in the Western Conference Final for the second time in three seasons, last losing to the Colorado Avalanche in 2022.

As the franchise tries to return to the Stanley Cup final for the first time since 2006, several players in the lineup are looking for their first championship. But before that, they need to get through the Dallas Stars.

3 key players to lead Edmonton Oilers to victory in 2024 NHL Western Conference finals

#3. Evan Bouchard

One of the NHL's best defensemen of all time, Paul Coffey, used to patrol the Oilers' blueline in the 1980s. As a holder of many franchise records, he's had some company in the record book over the past two seasons, as Evan Bouchard continues to carve out his legacy in Edmonton.

Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers

As the third-leading scorer in this year's playoffs, with 20 points, Bouchard is the quarterback of the Oilers' power play, which is tops in the league at 37.5%. He's outscored Connor McDavid with five goals, and with 15 assists, he ranks third.

Meanwhile, his plus-10 rating is tied for first among all skaters in the postseason. Even though he's not yet a Norris Trophy finalist, Bouchard is one of the game's best defensemen, and he has showcased his skill in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

#2. Connor McDavid

McDavid is no stranger to being a top-point producer in the regular season and playoffs. Right now, he ranks second behind Leon Draisaitl in points but leads all skaters with 19 assists.

During the 2022 playoffs, he set a career-high with 23 helpers and is now just four shy of tying that. If the Oilers can advance to the Stanley Cup Final, he could catch Wayne Gretzky's record of 31 assists in a single playoff.

Although McDavid has only two goals, the team's offense runs through him, and he's always got the puck on his stick. Anyone on the ice with him will benefit from his ability to create space and make highlight reel plays, including the next player on this list.

#1. Leon Draisaitl

Draisaitl is playing on another level in the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs. Whether snipping power play goals from the goal line or dishing off passes to his linemates for goals, he's producing at a 2.00 points-per-game pace.

After 12 games, the former Art Ross Trophy winner is the front-runner for the Conn Smythe Trophy with 24 points. If Draisailt could maintain this pace, and Edmonton advances deep into the Stanley Cup Final, there's a slim chance he could challenge Gretzky's record of 47 points.

Even though all the attention is usually on McDavid, the Oilers are a two-headed monster with Draisaitl.

Outside of the Canadian media, no one is giving Edmonton a chance in their series against the Stars.

However, if these three players continue to play above expectations and they get even decent goaltending from the tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard, Edmonton is primed for a spot in the Stanley Cup Final.