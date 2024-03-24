Edmonton Oilers forward Evan Bouchard was criticized by analyst John Buccigross for his casual style of defending during Edmonton Oilers game vs the Toronto Maple Leafs. He called out Bouchard for not going hard into the boards to stop Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews from turning over the puck into the Oilers' defensive zone. This move resulted in a goal by Pontus Holmberg to make it 3-0 in the second period.

The Toronto Maple Leafs scored five straight to take a commanding lead. The Edmonton Oilers did their best to catch up and make the game interesting enough to call it a thrilling comeback.

Buccigross labelled Evan Bouchard as "soft and disinterested" when trying to handle the puck as Toronto managed to score in that play. He posted on X, formerly Twitter:

"Major flaw in Evan Bouchard's game. Soft and disinterested retrieving/dump ins..I'd dump it to his side all game long and hit him all night. This is lame. Back to back Saturday nights."

Bobby McMann scored twice and recorded an assist in the contest. Pontus Holmberg scored twice as well, and William Nylander recorded a goal and assist. Timothy Liljegren recorded two assists during the matinee game.

Auston Matthews scored an empty netter to secure the victory in the game. It was a dominant night for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who faced a surging Edmonton Oilers team.

Zach Hyman scored Edmonton's first goal, which was assisted by Evan Bouchard, who recorded two assists in the game. Correy Perry scored with eight and a half minutes left in the third, and then Leon Draisaitl scoring with three and a half minutes left in the game. All three goals were also assisted by captain Connor McDavid.

Evan Bouchard records two assists in a game against the Capitals

The Edmonton Oilers played against the Washington Capitals on March 14, 2024. During the first period, a total of five goals were scored, three by Edmonton and two by the Capitals. Evan Bouchard recorded another two-assist night, consolidating his stay in the top-5 standing in defenseman assists leaders.

The Oilers established an early 2-0 lead in the game and then conceded two back. Zach Hyman scored three straight goals, and then Warren Foegele scored to make it six nothing.

The highlight of the night was when forward Connor Brown scored his first of the season, as the fans cheered him on.

The Edmonton Oilers' next game is on Sunday against the Ottawa Senators.