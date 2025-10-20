  • home icon
3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 3-2 loss to Utah Mammoth ft. Marat Khusnutdinov

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 20, 2025 02:17 GMT
NHL: Boston Bruins at Utah Mammoth - Source: Imagn
3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 3-2 loss to Utah Mammoth ft. Marat Khusnutdinov - Source: Imagn

The Boston Bruins were on the unfortunate end of a 3-2 decision against the Utah Mammoth on Sunday night at the Delta Center.

The Bruins blew a 2-1 lead built on two goals by David Pastrnak, with one coming on the power play. Meanwhile, Logan Cooley (PPG), Clayton Keller, and Dylan Guenther got the tallies for the Mammoth. Guenther scored a the 10:37 mark of the third period to notch the win for Utah.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Boston Bruins players from their loss to the Utah Mammoth on Sunday night.

3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from loss to Utah Mammoth

#3 Henri Jokiharju

Boston Bruins blueliner Henri Jokiharju had a bit of a tough game against the Mammoth on Sunday night. He skated in nearly 18 minutes of ice time, but was on the ice for the game-tying goal.

Here’s a look at the play:

Jokiharju was on the beat during a 4-on-4 sequence in which he shadowed Nick Schmaltz in the Bruins’ zone. However, Jokiharju bumped into one of the Mammoth players at the blueline, taking himself out of position. As he tried to get back, the Mammoth completed a tic-tac-toe pass the tie the game.

The unfortunate mishap ended up costing the Bruins the lead.

#2 Elias Lindholm

Elias Lindholm didn’t have his best game of the season on Sunday night. He hit the ice for nearly 20 minutes across 24 shifts. But it was his first-period penalty that opened the door for Logan Cooley to open the scoring on the power play.

While the Bruins would eventually get the goal back and then take the lead, Lindholm failed to produce offensively in the game. He ended the night with one shot on goal.

#1 Marat Khusnutdinov

Marat Khunustdinov notched an assist on a nifty pass play with David Pastrnak. The goal put the Boston Bruins up 2-1 at the time. But it was Khunustdinov’s role in the game-winner that erased his good work from earlier in the game.

Here’s a look at the tally:

Khunustdinov’s giveaway at his own blue line set up the play that the Mammoth took advantage of to score the goal. Unfortunately, Khunustdinov could not recover in time to cover JJ Peterka, who set up Guenther with the killer one-timer to beat Joonas Korpisalo.

Korpisalo, meanwhile, was caught moving side-to-side as the Mammoth moved the puck around. The Bruins' netminder had no chance to stop the puck, surrendering the goal.

The Bruins will be looking to get back in the win column on Tuesday night as they host division rivals, the Florida Panthers, at the TD Garden.

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

