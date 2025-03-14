3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 6-3 loss to Ottawa Senators feat. Jeremy Swayman

While the Boston Bruins appeared to be throwing in the towel on the 2024-25 NHL season with the trades of Brad Marchand, Brandon Carlo and Charlie Coyle, they still remain mathematically alive in the Eastern Conference postseason standings.

They entered Thursday night's game against the Ottawa Senators, who have grabbed a firmer grip on one of the two Wild Card spots in the last two weeks.

The Senators put more distance between themselves and the Bruins thanks to their 6-3 victory at Canadian Tire Centre; they improved to 35-25-5, while the Bruins dropped to 30-29-8.

The opening 20 minutes of play was an offensive onslaught from Ottawa, who scored four times thanks to goals from Shane Pinto, Tyler Kleven, Drake Batherson, and Ridly Greig; the Bruins countered with a lone tally from newcomer Casey Mittelstadt.

Both teams went back and forth in the second period, as the Bruins got goals from David Pastrnak and Marat Khusnutdinov; they were sandwiched between the second goal of the night from Batherson.

Despite a late push by the Bruins, the Senators secured the win with an empty net goal from veteran Claude Giroux.

Former Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark made 22 saves against his old teammates, while Boston utilized both Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo in the loss.

Swayman lasted only the first period after allowing four goals on 15 shots, while Korpisalo made 14 saves on 15 shots.

3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 5-3 loss to Ottawa Senators

#1. Jeremy Swayman

The Bruins are not getting the kind of goaltending that they need out of Swayman, who notoriously held out of Training Camp and the exhibition schedule while attempting to secure a new contract.

He came into Thursday's game having won only three times in his last eight games, and was pulled after the opening 20 minutes of play after allowing four goals, finishing with a .733 save percentage.

#2. Mason Lohrei

It was a horrendous night for Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei. He finished with a team-worst -4 rating, getting caught out of position multiple times and calling his effectiveness in big games into question.

He also committed a giveaway.

#3. Morgan Geekie

One of the players that the Bruins rely upon for offensive production, Geekie was nowhere to be found on the scoresheet for Boston against Ottawa.

He finished with zero points and a -1 rating.

