3 least impressive Calgary Flames players from 6-2 loss to Toronto Maple Leafs feat. Dustin Wolf

The Calgary Flames were on the wrong side of a 6-2 pounding at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs on St. Patrick’s Day at Scotiabank Arena. The game got away from the Flames as the Leafs erupted for four goals in the second period.

Rasmus Andersson and Kevin Bahl got the tallies for the Flames, while Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews scored twice on the power play, with William Nylander (PPG), Nick Robertson, Max Domi and Bobby McMann getting the other goals for Toronto.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the three least impressive Flames players from their loss to the Maple Leafs:

Three least impressive Calgary Flames players from loss to Toronto Maple Leafs

#3 Matt Coronato

Matt Coronato has emerged as a strong scoring forward for the Flames this season. However, he was unable to get much going against the Maple Leafs, failing to get on the scoresheet in nearly 20 minutes of ice time.

Coronato managed two shots on goal, registering a minus-1 on the night. With the Flames clinging to their playoff hopes this season, they need Coronato to contribute significantly on the scoresheet, as time is running out for the Calgary Flames to remain in the Western Conference playoff picture.

#2 Dan Vladar

Dan Vladar entered the game in relief for starter Dustin Wolf following the second intermission, but Vladar didn’t do much to stop the bleeding against the Leafs.

Vladar faced three shots in the third period, giving up a goal to Bobby McMann, one that he should have had. Here’s a look at the goal:

The play started with a good cross-ice pass from Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly to McMann, who bobbled the puck for a moment but had enough time to let the shot fly, easily beating Vladar on the far side.

The replay showed Vladar’s reaction, signaling that was a goal he would have liked to get back.

#1 Dustin Wolf

Calgary Flames starting netminder Dustin Wolf was the unfortunate recipient of a shellacking, in particular, giving up four goals on 26 shots. The four-goal second period was enough for Wolf to get the hook.

While it’s difficult to blame Wolf for the three power play goals surrendered in the second period, Auston Matthews’ second of the night was one Wolf would have liked to get back.

Here’s a look:

Calgary Flames defenseman Kevin Rooney did a poor job of tying Matthews’ stick, allowing Matthews to get the quick shot away. However, Wolf was late to react to the play, ultimately having no chance to stop Matthews’ blistering snap shot.

The Flames continue their Eastern Conference swing, visiting the New York Rangers on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, hoping to turn things around.

