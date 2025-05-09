3 least impressive Carolina Hurricanes players from 3-1 Game 2 loss to Washington Capitals feat. Taylor Hall

The Carolina Hurricanes dropped Game 2 of their second-round showdown with the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Thursday night at Capital One Arena.

Connor McMichael, John Carlson (PPG), and Tom Wilson scored for the Washington Capitals. Meanwhile, Shayne Gostisbehere got a power play tally of his own to make it a one-goal game midway through the third period.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the three least impressive Carolina Hurricanes players from their Game 2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

3 least impressive Carolina Hurricanes players from Game 2 loss to Washington Capitals

#3 Logan Stankoven

The Canes will be looking for Stankoven to rekindle his Game 1 magic - Source: Imagn

Logan Stankoven played a huge role in the Carolina Hurricane’s Game 1 win, getting the equalizer midway through the third period. The goal sent the game to overtime where the Canes pulled out the victory.

But in Game 2, Stankoven failed to get on the scoresheet in nearly 17 minutes of ice time. In fact, Stankoven ended the night a minus-1 across 18 shits, getting one shot on goal.

His role, or lack thereof, in the Capitals’ opening goal, allowed Connor McMichael to capitalize on an unfortunate turnover.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Stankoven was in the middle of the ice after losing the puck in the Washington zone. When the turnover occurred, Stankoven didn’t attempt to get back into the play. Instead, he allowed his goalie Frederik Andersen to face McMichael.

McMichael made no mistake and put the Capitals up 1-0.

#2 Andrei Svechnikov

Andrei Svechnikov had a big series against the New Jersey Devils, scoring five goals including a hat trick in Game 4’s 5-2 win.

However, his scoring has dried up against the Washington Capitals. In the first two games of this series, he’s managed just four shots on goal.

Svechnikov’s ice time has also dwindled, going from over 20 minutes in Game 2 to a little under 19 in Game 2.

The Carolina Hurricanes will need Svechnikov to rediscover his scoring touch moving forward if the Hurricanes are to have a shot at advancing to the Eastern Conference Final.

#1 Taylor Hall

Taylor Hall needs to play a more prominent role against the Capitals in Round 2 - Source: Imagn

The former Hart Trophy winner has failed to impress in the second round against the Capitals. In the first round against the Devils, Hall notched three points (1G, 2A).

Against Washington, Hall has four shots on goal and nothing to show for them. His ice time has been consistently around 15 minutes a night despite playing on the Hurricanes’ second line.

Additionally, Hall’s lack of hustle on the McMichael goal shows that he’s a defensive liability. That’s something that needs to change as the series shifts back to Carolina for Games 3 and 4.

The Carolina Hurricanes will have a chance to take a 2-1 lead as the series shifts to Carolina for Game 3 on Saturday night.

