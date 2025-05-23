3 least impressive Carolina Hurricanes players from Game 2 5-0 blanking against Florida Panthers feat. Frederik Andersen

The Carolina Hurricanes were steamrolled by the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Final series.

Ad

The Panthers rode a three-goal first period to a 5-0 blanking on Thursday night at PNC Arena. With the win, the Panthers now have a 2-0 series lead.

Sam Bennett scored twice for the Florida Panthers, with Gustav Forsling, Matthew Tkachuk, and Aleksander Barkov getting the tallies for the Florida Panthers. Frederik Andersen made 12 saves before getting the hook after 40 minutes.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Carolina Hurricanes players from their shutout loss in Game 2 against the Florida Panthers.

Ad

Trending

3 least impressive Carolina Hurricanes from Game 2 loss to Florida Panthers

#3 Andrei Svechnikov

Svechnikov was burned on multiple occasions in Game 2 - Source: Imagn

Andrei Svechnikov had a rough night for the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2. He registered a minus-3 rating in 19:47 of ice time across 22 shifts. He failed to get a shot on goal while delivering five hits.

Ad

In particular, Svechnikov’s costly turnover led to the Panthers’ first goal.

Here’s a look:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Svechnikov failed to clear the zone. Instead, they turned the puck over to Matthew Tkachuk who made a great play to get the puck to Forsling who buried the goal at the 1:17 mark of the first period.

#2 Dmitry Orlov

Like Svechnikov, Dmitry Orlov had a rough outing on the defensive side of the puck. Orlov logged 24:28 of ice time but was burned twice on the ice.

Here’s a look at the Panthers’ second goal:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This goal is interesting as the Panthers’ forecheck forced Svechnikov to turn the puck over again. This time, the Panthers picked up the puck and ran it behind the net.

Orlov, instead of playing the puck or clearing the front of the net, went after the Panthers forward leaving Carter Verhaeghe all alone. He came out from the back of the net and slid the puck across where Tkachuk landed his stick for the 2-0 goal.

Ad

Orlov was late to the party, getting back to the front of the net once the goal had been scored. It was a bad judgment call that led to a regrettable goal.

#1 Frederik Andersen

Andersen was pulled after 40 minutes in Game 2 - Source: Imagn

Frederik Andersen had a bad outing in Game 1. But Game 2 was even worse as he surrendered four goals on 16 shots. His poor performance prompted Rod Brind’Amour to start Pyotr Kochetkov in the third period.

Ad

Kochetkov surrendered one more tally in his 20 minutes of ice time.

All told, Andersen has been disappointing in the first two games for the Hurricanes, making his standout performance from the third two series look like a distant memory.

The Hurricanes will need to play with a sense of urgency as they face a must-win Game 3 in Florida on Saturday night. With a loss, the Carolina Hurricanes would fall into a 3-0 hole, one that might be too much to come back from.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama