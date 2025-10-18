  • home icon
3 least impressive Chicago Blackhawks players from 3-2 SO loss to Vancouver Canucks ft. Wyatt Kaiser

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 18, 2025 03:59 GMT
3 least impressive Chicago Blackhawks players from 3-2 SO loss to Vancouver Canucks ft. Wyatt Kaiser

The Chicago Blackhawks lost a gut-wrenching game, 3-2 in the shootout, to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night at the United Center.

Ryan Donato (PPG) and Tyler Bertuzzi gave the Chicago Blackhawks a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes. However, the club blew the lead, surrendering two goals in the second. Jake DeBrusk (PPG) and Max Sasson scored for the Canucks in the middle frame.

Since overtime settled nothing, the shootout was needed. Brock Boeser ended the game in the fourth round, beating Spencer Knight. Knight made 30 saves in the losing effort.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Chicago Blackhawks players from their shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night.

3 least impressive Chicago Blackhawks players from SO loss to Vancouver Canucks

#3 Alex Vlasic

Alex Vlasic had an overall decent night on the ice. He skated in nearly 25 minutes across 31 shifts. He had one shot on goal and a block. But it was his role in Jake DeBrusk’s power play marker that left some fans wondering.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Despite the significant size difference, Vlasic was unable to at least tie up DeBrusk’s stick in front of the net. DeBrusk got a whack at the puck and made the game 2-1.

#2 Lukas Reichel

After having a sort of revival the last couple of games, Chicago Blackhawks forward Lukas Reichel had a largely forgettable night. He hit the ice for 10:42 across 16 shifts. He did not have a shot on goal.

Reichel had apparently turned his game around, but failed to build on that momentum on Friday night.

#1 Wyatt Kaiser

Wyatt Kaiser had an average night for the Chicago Blackhawks. He hit the ice for nearly 20 minutes across 26 shifts. But it was his role in Max Sasson’s goal that left the Blackhawks out to dry.

Here’s a look:

The play started with a turnover along the boards. Kaiser, reacting to the play, failed to prevent the pass from coming across the ice. Then, he was unable to impede the puck from coming back the other way, where Sasson tapped the puck home for the game-tying goal.

Kaiser, who’s an otherwise steady defenseman, showed one critical lapse that cost the Blackhawks a victory on Friday night.

The Blackhawks will be back in action on Sunday night when they take on the Anaheim Ducks at the United Center.

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

