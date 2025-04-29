The Colorado Avalanche are on the verge of elimination after dropping Game 5, 6-2 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night at the American Airlines Center.
The Stars jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second period before the Avalanche got on the board. But then, a pair of goals late in the middle frame put the Avalanche down by three.
Wyatt Johnston scored twice for the Dallas Stars with Thomas Harley, Mason Marchment, and Roope Hintz (EN) also scoring. Former Avalanche Mikko Rantanen got his first goal for Dallas. Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon scored for the Colorado Avalanche.
So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Colorado Avalanche players from their Game 5 loss to the Dallas Stars.
3 least impressive Colorado Avalanche players from Game 5 loss to Dallas Stars
#3 Brock Nelson
Brock Nelson had a disappointing night for the Colorado Avalanche. He played 14:25 over 18 shifts, notching a minus-2 on the night. His line got burned, leading to Dallas’ big night.
Here’s a look at Harley’s goal late in the first period:
The goal resulted from a breakdown in the neutral zone, allowing the Stars to gain the Colorado zone without resistance. Harley’s shot eventually squeaked through Blackwood, putting the Stars up 2-0.
#2 Charlie Coyle
Charlie Coyle had played well for the Colorado Avalanche in the 3C role, providing solid defense and generating scoring chances for the bottom six. But in Game 5, Coyle failed to get much going, ending the night a minus-2 in 14:03 of ice time across 22 shifts.
Coyle ended up seeing limited ice time down the stretch as coach Jared Bednar deployed his top six looking to get back into the game. Moving forward, it remains to be seen if Coyle and his line’s ice time will diminish as the Avalanche look to force a Game 7.
#1 MacKenzie Blackwood
MacKenzie Blackwood had a highly discouraging performance in Game 5 after a brilliant one in Game 4. Blackwood surrendered five goals on 18 shots in Game 5, getting the hook after 40 minutes.
Backup Scott Wedgewood took over in the third period, stopping all six shots he faced.
Blackwood should be back between the pipes for Game 6, hoping to atone for his lackluster outing on Monday night.
The Avalanche will host the Stars on Thursday for Game 6 at Ball Arena, hoping to pull off one more win and force the series to a seventh game to be played on May 3.
