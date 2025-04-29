The Colorado Avalanche are on the verge of elimination after dropping Game 5, 6-2 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night at the American Airlines Center.

Ad

The Stars jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second period before the Avalanche got on the board. But then, a pair of goals late in the middle frame put the Avalanche down by three.

Wyatt Johnston scored twice for the Dallas Stars with Thomas Harley, Mason Marchment, and Roope Hintz (EN) also scoring. Former Avalanche Mikko Rantanen got his first goal for Dallas. Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon scored for the Colorado Avalanche.

Ad

Trending

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Colorado Avalanche players from their Game 5 loss to the Dallas Stars.

3 least impressive Colorado Avalanche players from Game 5 loss to Dallas Stars

#3 Brock Nelson

Brock Nelson had a disappointing night for the Colorado Avalanche. He played 14:25 over 18 shifts, notching a minus-2 on the night. His line got burned, leading to Dallas’ big night.

Ad

Here’s a look at Harley’s goal late in the first period:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The goal resulted from a breakdown in the neutral zone, allowing the Stars to gain the Colorado zone without resistance. Harley’s shot eventually squeaked through Blackwood, putting the Stars up 2-0.

#2 Charlie Coyle

Charlie Coyle had played well for the Colorado Avalanche in the 3C role, providing solid defense and generating scoring chances for the bottom six. But in Game 5, Coyle failed to get much going, ending the night a minus-2 in 14:03 of ice time across 22 shifts.

Ad

Coyle ended up seeing limited ice time down the stretch as coach Jared Bednar deployed his top six looking to get back into the game. Moving forward, it remains to be seen if Coyle and his line’s ice time will diminish as the Avalanche look to force a Game 7.

#1 MacKenzie Blackwood

Blackwood surrended five goals in Game 5 following Game 4's brilliant shutout - Source: Imagn

MacKenzie Blackwood had a highly discouraging performance in Game 5 after a brilliant one in Game 4. Blackwood surrendered five goals on 18 shots in Game 5, getting the hook after 40 minutes.

Ad

Backup Scott Wedgewood took over in the third period, stopping all six shots he faced.

Blackwood should be back between the pipes for Game 6, hoping to atone for his lackluster outing on Monday night.

The Avalanche will host the Stars on Thursday for Game 6 at Ball Arena, hoping to pull off one more win and force the series to a seventh game to be played on May 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama