3 least impressive Dallas Stars players from 4-1 Game 4 loss to Edmonton Oilers feat. Matt Duchene

The Dallas Stars dropped their third straight outing in their Western Conference Final series against the Edmonton Oilers. The Stars’ 4-1 loss in Game 4 put them behind the eight ball as they are now down 3-1 with the series shifting back to Dallas for Game 5.

Ad

Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry each scored on the power play, with Kasperi Kapanen and Adam Henrique scoring empty-netters to seal the victory for the Edmonton Oilers. Jason Robertson replied for the Dallas Stars, tying the game in the second period.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Dallas Stars players from their Game 4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

3 least impressive Dallas Stars players from Game 4 loss to Edmonton Oilers

#3 Jamie Benn

Benn's ice time has been declining amid his lack of production - Source: Imagn

Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn did not have his best game of the season in Game 4. Benn played just under 10 minutes across 16 shifts on the night.

Ad

In particular, his costly tripping call against Oilers’ blue liner John Klingberg in the first period led to Leon Draisaitl’s opening goal. Been has been ominously quiet in the series against the Oilers, failing to register on the scoresheet while racking up a minus-2 rating as his ice time continues to dwindle.

#2 Cody Ceci

Cody Ceci has been on the unfortunate end of Edmonton goals - Source: Imagn

Cody Ceci was burned yet again, this time by the Oilers’ vaunted power play in Game 4. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins made Ceci look out of place with his stickhandling as he set up Corey Perry for the go-ahead and eventual game-winning goal.

Ad

Here’s a look:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ceci covered Perry in front of the net. But as soon as Nugent-Hopkins drew Ceci toward him, Nugent-Hopkins to Ceci to lift his stick momentarily, allowing Nugent-Hopkins to slide the puck past him and onto Perry’s stick.

The Dallas Stars’ blue liner has been burned on several occasions in this series, potentially questioning his role on the team’s blue line.

#1 Matt Duchene

Duchene was able to prevent Kapanen from icing the game on Tuesday night - Source: Imagn

Matt Duchene had another forgettable game, failing to register on the scoresheet in over 17 minutes of ice time across 20 shifts.

Ad

Duchene was on the ice during the critical 6-on-5 empty-net situation for the Stars. However, Duchene was unable to get anything going offensively, eventually getting burned by Kasperi Kapanen.

Here’s a look:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Duchene was unable to stop Kapanen as the Oilers’ forward streaked down the ice to score in the wide-open cage.

Then, Duchene was in the thick of things as the Oilers scored yet another empty-netter, this time on a pass that Duchene did not pick up.

Here’s a look:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The pass came from the neutral zone and intended for Duchene who was entering the Edmonton zone. Instead, the pass was intercepted and the puck flung back into the Dallas net for the 4-1 marker.

The Stars will head home down 3-1 and looking to force the series back to Edmonton for a Game 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama