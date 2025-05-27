Paul Bissonnette drops unfiltered take on Stars HC Peter DeBoer's controversial Connor McDavid comment after Roope Hintz's slashing

NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney discussed a recent heated debate involving a Connor McDavid from the Western Conference finals. The Edmonton Oilers now lead the series 2-1 after a dominant 6-1 win in Game 3. But the talk wasn’t just about the score - it was about Dallas Stars coach Peter DeBoer’s postgame comment.

In Game 2, Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse slashed Roope Hintz on the foot. Hintz immediately dropped on the ice and looked like he was in excruciating pain. He left the ice and didn’t return in that game, and he also missed Game 3. DeBoer questioned the two-minute penalty by mentioning Connor McDavid. He asked:

"Does anyone in this room think if Connor McDavid gets carried off the ice like that, it's not a five-minute major?"

Speaking on Episode 565 of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, Paul Bissonnette didn’t hold back. He said Oilers fans are “going psycho online,” calling it just a “love tap.” But he agreed with DeBoer that the situation would be completely different if the player receiving the hit was Connor McDavid.

"I agree with Peter DeBoer, though," Bissonnette said. "And I know it's a double standard, because it's not McJesus, but if Harley (Thomas Harley) gave a half wind-up to McDavid's foot there, and McDavid's foot was broken, like Oilers fans would be having a f**king meltdown.

"Like they would be filing a lawsuit, like the Canadiens did when Pacioretty got put through the f**king dasher board by Chara."

Ryan Whitney gave a different view. He said slashes like that happen all the time in the NHL:

"That play happens legit 100 times a year... it was not a huge over-the-shoulder wind-up, it caught him... (but) it was not a major. There's no way, if you look at the replay, that's a major, and it's not a suspension. It was bad. It was, it was a dirty play. It was a Stanley Cup playoff-type play, and it was really bad luck."

Paul Bissonnette called out the Oilers fans who defended the hit

Paul Bissonnette pushed back on fans calling Roope Hintz a diver. He said the slash was not soft and landed on a sensitive part of the foot.

"And my issues with more of the deranged idiots online who root for the Oilers, saying that, 'Oh, he's diving all over the ice,'" Bissonnette said.

Bissonnette mentioned Chris Pronger, who explained how painful that spot can be.

"He (Pronger) goes, I used to get guys there all the time," Bissonnette said. "There's a nerve down there on your foot, and it'll shoot up your whole f**king leg."

With Game 4 ahead, the focus will return to the ice - but this off-ice debate isn’t going away. Additionally, we could see more physicality in the upcoming games.

