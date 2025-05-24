Oilers' Kris Knoblauch claps back at Pete DeBoer over Connor McDavid 'special treatment' claim after Roope Hintz injury

The Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars are tied 1-1 in the Western Conference Final. After Edmonton’s 3-0 win in Game 2 on Friday, a play involving Roope Hintz and Darnell Nurse caused some debate.
In the third period, Nurse slashed Hintz on the foot in front of the Oilers’ net. Hintz went down and was helped off the ice. The referees reviewed the play and gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty. But the Stars were unhappy with that decision.
After the game, Stars coach Pete DeBoer spoke about the play. He questioned if the call would be the same if Connor McDavid was injured instead.
"I'll answer your question with a question," DeBoer said. "Does anyone in this room think if Connor McDavid gets carried off the ice like that, it's not a five-minute major?"
Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch responded to those comments the next day. He said McDavid does not get special treatment, mentioning that the standard seems tougher for McDavid, not easier.
"After a game, you're emotional, especially when your player doesn't return," Knoblauch said, via TSN. "But to say that Connor McDavid gets preferential treatment is, you know, I've been coaching for 200 games for the Oilers, and I haven't seen Connor get that special treatment. And probably he gets the standard is higher for him."
Knoblauch also pointed out that McDavid has drawn only five penalties in these playoffs. He also mentioned how often McDavid gets slashed or hooked without a call.
"And I look at the power plays drawn through the playoffs this year, and Connor's drawn five and the Dallas players, they've had five players with just as many or more power plays drawn than Connor McDavid, which I find hard to believe," Knoblauch said.
"And I just see how many times he gets slashed and hooked throughout the regular season and playoffs. So I think the standard is actually against him, just to say that he doesn't get any special treatment."
Jamie Benn also mentioned Oilers captain McDavid
Peter DeBoer did not provide an update on Hintz’s injury. Stars captain Jamie Benn agreed with his coach.
“If that was McDavid walking down the tunnel, I would like to see the result of that.” Benn said, via Sportsnet.
Stars forward Mason Marchment said the team will remember the play and move on.
"We've got a long series here," Marchment said.
Game 3 will take place in Edmonton on Sunday afternoon, and both teams will be looking to take the series lead.
