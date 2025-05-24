Oilers' Kris Knoblauch claps back at Pete DeBoer over Connor McDavid 'special treatment' claim after Roope Hintz injury

The Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars are tied 1-1 in the Western Conference Final. After Edmonton’s 3-0 win in Game 2 on Friday, a play involving Roope Hintz and Darnell Nurse caused some debate.

In the third period, Nurse slashed Hintz on the foot in front of the Oilers’ net. Hintz went down and was helped off the ice. The referees reviewed the play and gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty. But the Stars were unhappy with that decision.

Expand Tweet

After the game, Stars coach Pete DeBoer spoke about the play. He questioned if the call would be the same if Connor McDavid was injured instead.

Trending

"I'll answer your question with a question," DeBoer said. "Does anyone in this room think if Connor McDavid gets carried off the ice like that, it's not a five-minute major?"

Expand Tweet

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch responded to those comments the next day. He said McDavid does not get special treatment, mentioning that the standard seems tougher for McDavid, not easier.

"After a game, you're emotional, especially when your player doesn't return," Knoblauch said, via TSN. "But to say that Connor McDavid gets preferential treatment is, you know, I've been coaching for 200 games for the Oilers, and I haven't seen Connor get that special treatment. And probably he gets the standard is higher for him."

Knoblauch also pointed out that McDavid has drawn only five penalties in these playoffs. He also mentioned how often McDavid gets slashed or hooked without a call.

"And I look at the power plays drawn through the playoffs this year, and Connor's drawn five and the Dallas players, they've had five players with just as many or more power plays drawn than Connor McDavid, which I find hard to believe," Knoblauch said.

"And I just see how many times he gets slashed and hooked throughout the regular season and playoffs. So I think the standard is actually against him, just to say that he doesn't get any special treatment."

Jamie Benn also mentioned Oilers captain McDavid

Peter DeBoer did not provide an update on Hintz’s injury. Stars captain Jamie Benn agreed with his coach.

“If that was McDavid walking down the tunnel, I would like to see the result of that.” Benn said, via Sportsnet.

Stars forward Mason Marchment said the team will remember the play and move on.

"We've got a long series here," Marchment said.

Game 3 will take place in Edmonton on Sunday afternoon, and both teams will be looking to take the series lead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama