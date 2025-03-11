3 least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from 2-1 loss to Ottawa Senators feat. Alex DeBrincat

The Detroit Red Wings dropped a tight 2-1 contest to the Ottawa Senators on Monday night at Canadian Tire Centre. The Red Wings peppered Ottawa goaltender Linus Ullmark with 49 shots but managed just one goal.

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin scored the equalizer at 2:58 of the first period. However, David Perron and newcomer Dylan Cozens each scored power-play goals for the Senators.

Here's a look at the three least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from their 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Monday night.

3 least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from loss to Ottawa Senators

#1. Patrick Kane

The Detroit Red Wings veteran winger had a quiet night despite getting four shots on goal. In total, Patrick Kane skated 17:43 minutes over 21 shifts. However, his four shots weren’t enough to beat Ullmark, who stole the game for Ottawa.

While Kane has had a strong season at age 36, he has just one goal in his last seven games. The Red Wings need secondary scoring from Kane to keep pace with the Senators in the Atlantic Division, as both teams fight for a playoff spot.

#2. Justin Holl

Justin Holl struggled defensively on Monday night. First, he took a second-period penalty that led to Perron’s power-play goal, putting the Senators ahead 1-0. While Larkin later tied the game, Holl was on the ice for Cozens’ game-winner.

On the penalty kill, Holl and forward Michael Rasmussen were caught out of position, with Holl puck-watching as the Senators moved the puck around.

Holl’s overall defensive performance continues to be a question mark for the Red Wings this season.

#3. Alex DeBrincat

Alex DeBrincat had a team-high 11 shots on goal against the Senators. However, he was unable to find the back of the net. In particular, the Red Wings fired 27 second-period shots on Ullmark, yet failed to generate quality scoring chances.

While DeBrincat remains one of Detroit’s top scorers, his inability to convert at least one goal on Monday proved costly for the Wings.

The Red Wings will face another division rival, the Buffalo Sabres, on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena. Both clubs are fighting to stay in the playoff hunt as they approach the final stretch of the season.

