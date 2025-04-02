3 least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from 2-1 OT loss to St. Louis Blues feat. Dylan Larkin

The Detroit Red Wings' playoff hopes took a serious blow with a 2-1 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues on Monday night at Enterprise Center. Cam Flower got the game-winner for St. Louis at 3:27 of the extra frame.

J.T. Compher opened the scoring for the Detroit Red Wings at 5:13 of the third period. Jordan Kyrou tied the game for the St. Louis Blues with less than 30 seconds left in the third period.

So, let’s take a look at the three least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from their loss to the St. Louis Blues:

#3 Justin Holl

Detroit Red Wings blue liner Justin Holl continues to slide down the team’s depth chart. On Monday, the veteran rearguard hit the ice for just 12:90 over 17 shifts. He managed a shot on goal but failed to register any hits, blocks or takeaways.

Overall, Holl, along with Albert Johansson, have been relegated to minimal, third-pairing roles, with the bulk of the heavy lifting going to Moritz Seider and Simon Edvinsson on the blue line.

Moving forward, Holl could be pushed out of the lineup, particularly as the Red Wings look to chase the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

#2 Austin Watson

Austin Watson was virtually invisible for the Detroit Red Wings. The veteran forward skated in just six shifts, racking up 4:03 of ice time on the Wings’ checking line. Watson and fellow fourth-liner Craig Smith had limited ice time, particularly considering that the Wings played such a close game.

Overall, the Red Wings will need to find more stable fourth-line options, as running depth players for less than five minutes a night needlessly forces top-six players to hit the ice for longer than they should.

#1 Dylan Larkin

The Red Wings captain had another tough outing. Dylan Larkin was on the ice for nearly 23 minutes but couldn't score. Given how close the game was, his one shot on goal wasn’t enough to make a difference against the Blues.

On the bright side, Larkin won 65% of the draws he took, delivering two hits. The Red Wings captain will need to step up down the stretch, just as he has all season long, to keep his team’s playoff hopes alive.

The Red Wings will be back in action on Friday night when they host the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena.

