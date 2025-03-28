Watch: Brady Tkachuk's dad Keith watches son drop the gloves against Simon Edvinsson

The game between the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators featured an intense fight between Detroit's Simon Edvinsson and Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk.

Ad

The scrap occurred late in the first period after Edvinsson got tangled up with Senators forward Tim Stützle. Tkachuk immediately came to his teammate's defense, dropping the gloves with Edvinsson at center ice.

The two players were seen holding each other's jerseys before Edvinsson lost his balance and fell to the ice. As referees moved in to break it up, Tkachuk landed a couple of extra shots on the Red Wings defenseman. The fight earned both players a five-minute major for fighting.

Ad

Trending

Watching eagerly from the stands was Brady Tkachuk's father, hockey legend Keith Tkachuk. Cameras captured the elder Tkachuk cheering as his son squared off with Edvinsson.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Senators went on to win the game 4-3, fueled by goals from Thomas Chabot, Tim Stützle, David Perron and Michael Amadio. Meanwhile, Lucas Raymond, Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko tallied for Detroit.

Linus Ullmark stopped 31 shots on the night for Ottawa. Alex Lyon gave up three goals on just 10 shots for Detroit before being pulled in favor of Cam Talbot, who stopped 21 shots in relief.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama