Watch: Brady Tkachuk's dad Keith watches son drop the gloves against Simon Edvinsson

By ARJUN B
Modified Mar 28, 2025 02:29 GMT
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Detroit Red Wings - Source: Imagn
Brady Tkachuk drop the gloves against Simon Edvinsson - Source: Imagn

The game between the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators featured an intense fight between Detroit's Simon Edvinsson and Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk.

The scrap occurred late in the first period after Edvinsson got tangled up with Senators forward Tim Stützle. Tkachuk immediately came to his teammate's defense, dropping the gloves with Edvinsson at center ice.

The two players were seen holding each other's jerseys before Edvinsson lost his balance and fell to the ice. As referees moved in to break it up, Tkachuk landed a couple of extra shots on the Red Wings defenseman. The fight earned both players a five-minute major for fighting.

Watching eagerly from the stands was Brady Tkachuk's father, hockey legend Keith Tkachuk. Cameras captured the elder Tkachuk cheering as his son squared off with Edvinsson.

Watch the video here:

The Senators went on to win the game 4-3, fueled by goals from Thomas Chabot, Tim Stützle, David Perron and Michael Amadio. Meanwhile, Lucas Raymond, Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko tallied for Detroit.

Linus Ullmark stopped 31 shots on the night for Ottawa. Alex Lyon gave up three goals on just 10 shots for Detroit before being pulled in favor of Cam Talbot, who stopped 21 shots in relief.

Edited by Veer Badani
