  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Detroit Red Wings
  • 3 least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from their 7-2 pounding against New York Islanders ft. Cam Talbot

3 least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from their 7-2 pounding against New York Islanders ft. Cam Talbot

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 24, 2025 01:54 GMT
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders - Source: Imagn
3 least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from their 7-2 pounding against New York Islanders ft. Cam Talbot - Source: Imagn

The Detroit Red Wings were on the tough end of a 7-2 shellacking at the hands of the New York Islanders on Thursday night at UBS Arena.

Ad

Emil Heineman scored twice for the New York Islanders, with Simon Holmstrom, Mathew Barzal, JG Pageau, Kyle Palmieri, and Tony DeAngelo scoring for the Islanders. Isles captain Anders Lee had three assists on the night. Meanwhile, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and Jonatan Berggren replied in the losing effort.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from their pounding at the hands of the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

3 least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from loss to New York Islanders

#3 Axel Sandin-Pellikka

The Detroit Red Wings rookie blueliner has made a positive impression thus far. He’s displaced some of the other veteran defenseman on the roster.

However, Thursday night was not Sandin-Pellikka’s best outing. The 20-year-old was on the ice for three of the Islanders’ goals and didn’t look his most impressive. He skated in over 21 minutes on the night and managed just one shot on goal.

Ad

Here’s a look at one such example:

Ad

Anders Lee led the rush. As he dished the puck to Holmstrom, Sandin-Pellikka tripped trying to switch from one side to the other. It was that kind of night for the Red Wings.

#2 Michael Rasmussen

The Detroit Red Wings' fourth line had a particularly tough time. Michael Rasmussen and Mason Appleton ended the night at minus-3. But it was Rasmussen who got the nod over Appleton as the least impressive player, given his role as the center on the line.

Ad

Rasmussen skated for over 12 minutes across 17 shifts, but that was enough for his line to get burned on multiple occasions. He did not register a shot on goal during the game.

#1 Cam Talbot

Cam Talbot has been in the midst of a resurgent season of sorts. But on Thursday night, he took a significant step back. Talbot got the start as the Wings were playing the second game of a back-to-back set.

Ad

The night before, John Gibson surrendered four goals to the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-2 defeat. On Thursday night, it was Talbot’s turn to get torched. He surrendered seven goals on 29 shots.

While he can’t be blamed for every goal, Talbot did have his best effort. He could have kept the Red Wings in the game, but it was the three-goal second period that pretty much put the game away.

The Red Wings will have a chance to get back in the win column as they have a two-game set with the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night and then again next Tuesday.

About the author
Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications