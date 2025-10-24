3 least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from their 7-2 pounding against New York Islanders ft. Cam Talbot

The Detroit Red Wings were on the tough end of a 7-2 shellacking at the hands of the New York Islanders on Thursday night at UBS Arena.Emil Heineman scored twice for the New York Islanders, with Simon Holmstrom, Mathew Barzal, JG Pageau, Kyle Palmieri, and Tony DeAngelo scoring for the Islanders. Isles captain Anders Lee had three assists on the night. Meanwhile, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and Jonatan Berggren replied in the losing effort.So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from their pounding at the hands of the New York Islanders on Thursday night.3 least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from loss to New York Islanders#3 Axel Sandin-PellikkaThe Detroit Red Wings rookie blueliner has made a positive impression thus far. He’s displaced some of the other veteran defenseman on the roster.However, Thursday night was not Sandin-Pellikka’s best outing. The 20-year-old was on the ice for three of the Islanders’ goals and didn’t look his most impressive. He skated in over 21 minutes on the night and managed just one shot on goal.Here’s a look at one such example:Anders Lee led the rush. As he dished the puck to Holmstrom, Sandin-Pellikka tripped trying to switch from one side to the other. It was that kind of night for the Red Wings.#2 Michael RasmussenThe Detroit Red Wings' fourth line had a particularly tough time. Michael Rasmussen and Mason Appleton ended the night at minus-3. But it was Rasmussen who got the nod over Appleton as the least impressive player, given his role as the center on the line.Rasmussen skated for over 12 minutes across 17 shifts, but that was enough for his line to get burned on multiple occasions. He did not register a shot on goal during the game.#1 Cam TalbotCam Talbot has been in the midst of a resurgent season of sorts. But on Thursday night, he took a significant step back. Talbot got the start as the Wings were playing the second game of a back-to-back set.The night before, John Gibson surrendered four goals to the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-2 defeat. On Thursday night, it was Talbot’s turn to get torched. He surrendered seven goals on 29 shots.While he can’t be blamed for every goal, Talbot did have his best effort. He could have kept the Red Wings in the game, but it was the three-goal second period that pretty much put the game away.The Red Wings will have a chance to get back in the win column as they have a two-game set with the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night and then again next Tuesday.