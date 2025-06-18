3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 5-1 Game 6 loss of SCF against Florida Panthers ft. Stuart Skinner

The Edmonton Oilers were on the wrong end of a crushing defeat, losing 5-1 in Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

Sam Reinhart went berserk, scoring four goals for the Panthers, who are now back-to-back champions. Matthew Tkachuk added the other goal for the Panthers. Meanwhile, Vasily Podkolzin got the Edmonton Oilers on the board with a goal at the 15:18 mark of the third period.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from their Game 6 loss against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at Amerant Bank Arena.

3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from crushing Game 6 loss against Florida Panthers

#3 Connor McDavid

Last year’s Conn Smythe Trophy winner, Connor McDavid, could not break through against the Florida Panthers. The Edmonton Oilers captain logged over 22 minutes of ice time, notching just two shots on goal, while registering a minus-4 on the night.

McDavid had a couple of looks, but the Panthers did a great job of shutting him down. A good example came on a 4-on-4 sequence in the first period. McDavid and Leon Draisaitl could not get much going at a point where the game was still within reach.

#2 Evan Bouchard

Edmonton Oilers blue liner Evan Bouchard had a rough night in Game 6. In addition to racking up a minus-4 on the night, Bouchard committed a couple of costly turnovers.

Here’s a look:

Bouchard turned the puck over at the Panthers’ blue line, leading to a rush chance back the other way, one the Cats did not miss.

Check out this play:

This play showed Bouchard giving up, failing to stop the puck from coming back the other way.

Sam Reinhart buried the empty-netter to give the Panthers a 5-0 lead.

#1 Stuart Skinner

The Edmonton Oilers’ goalie controversy kicked into high gear after Calvin Pickard faltered in Game 5. That left the Oilers with little choice but to go back to Stuart Skinner for Game 6.

Skinner was dreadful. He failed to keep his team in the game. Most importantly, the third Panthers’ goal was so soft it was virtually inexplicable.

Here’s a look:

Skinner did not attempt to catch the puck, much less secure it. The rebound came to Panthers captain Sasha Barkov, who took the shot. Reinhart caught a piece of the puck as it went into the back of the net. The goal was a back-breaker.

Skinner ended the night with 20 saves on 23 shots.

The Oilers will now face another summer of soul-searching as they look to find the missing piece to their Stanley Cup puzzle.

