3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from their 5-2 loss in Game 5 of SCF against Florida Panthers feat. Calvin Pickard

The Edmonton Oilers dropped a tough decision in Game 5 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, losing 5-2 on Saturday Night at Rogers Place.
Brad Marchand scored twice for the Florida Panthers, with Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart, and Eetu Luostarinen (EN) scoring the other tallies for the Cats. Meanwhile, Connor McDavid broke his Stanley Cup Final shut out, scoring his first of the series to get the Edmonton Oilers on the board in the third period. Corey Perry added the other goal for Edmonton.
With the Panthers now up 3-1 in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, here’s a look at the three least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from their Game 5 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday night.
3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from Game 5 loss against Florida Panthers
#3 Vasily Podkolzin
Vasily Podkolzin was huge for the Edmonton Oilers in game 4, scoring the equalizer to send the game to overtime.
But in Game 5, Podkolzin was burned twice in a little over ten minutes of ice time. His disappointing showing was a sample of the ineffectiveness of Edmonton’s fourth line, one the Panthers preyed on the entire game.
Mattias Janmark also had a similarly disappointing night, failing to provide his usual, reliable play in the bottom six.
#2 Mattias Ekholm
Mattias Ekholm had an uncharacteristically rough night. The Oilers top-pairing blue liner ended the night a minus-3 despite racking up an assist.
In particular, a costly giveaway in the first period led to Sam Bennett’s goal. Here’s a look:
The Panthers strong forechecking forced a turnover at the blue line, with Ekholm being the one who turned the puck over.
The play came back the other way, with Matthew Tkachuk dishing the puck to Bennett, who beat Calvin Pickard for the goal.
The Edmonton Oilers will need Ekholm to shake this game off and get back to his usual self in Game 6 if the club is to force a Game 7.
#1 Calvin Pickard
Calvin Pickard was the hero in Game 4, coming in relief to earn the win. However, Pickard faltered in Game 5, allowing four goals.
While Pickard can’t take the entire blame for the goals, a couple stand out as ones he would have liked to get back.
Brad Marchand’s first of the game stands out:
The play started with Marchand beating Ekholm to the puck. As Marchand took the shot, he beat Pickard on a backhander that fooled the Edmonton Oilers netminder.
Here’s Marchand’s second of the night:
Marchand completely fooled everyone, putting a sensational move on Pickard, beating him five-hole to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead.
With Game 6 now a do-or-die situation for the Oilers, it remains to be seen if Pickard will get the start or sit with Stuart Skinner getting the call in Edmonton’s most important game of the series.
