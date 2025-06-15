3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from their 5-2 loss in Game 5 of SCF against Florida Panthers feat. Calvin Pickard

The Edmonton Oilers dropped a tough decision in Game 5 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, losing 5-2 on Saturday Night at Rogers Place.

Ad

Brad Marchand scored twice for the Florida Panthers, with Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart, and Eetu Luostarinen (EN) scoring the other tallies for the Cats. Meanwhile, Connor McDavid broke his Stanley Cup Final shut out, scoring his first of the series to get the Edmonton Oilers on the board in the third period. Corey Perry added the other goal for Edmonton.

With the Panthers now up 3-1 in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, here’s a look at the three least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from their Game 5 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday night.

Ad

Trending

3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from Game 5 loss against Florida Panthers

#3 Vasily Podkolzin

Vasily Podkolzin was huge for the Edmonton Oilers in game 4, scoring the equalizer to send the game to overtime.

But in Game 5, Podkolzin was burned twice in a little over ten minutes of ice time. His disappointing showing was a sample of the ineffectiveness of Edmonton’s fourth line, one the Panthers preyed on the entire game.

Ad

Mattias Janmark also had a similarly disappointing night, failing to provide his usual, reliable play in the bottom six.

#2 Mattias Ekholm

Mattias Ekholm had an uncharacteristically rough night. The Oilers top-pairing blue liner ended the night a minus-3 despite racking up an assist.

In particular, a costly giveaway in the first period led to Sam Bennett’s goal. Here’s a look:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Panthers strong forechecking forced a turnover at the blue line, with Ekholm being the one who turned the puck over.

The play came back the other way, with Matthew Tkachuk dishing the puck to Bennett, who beat Calvin Pickard for the goal.

The Edmonton Oilers will need Ekholm to shake this game off and get back to his usual self in Game 6 if the club is to force a Game 7.

Ad

#1 Calvin Pickard

Calvin Pickard was the hero in Game 4, coming in relief to earn the win. However, Pickard faltered in Game 5, allowing four goals.

While Pickard can’t take the entire blame for the goals, a couple stand out as ones he would have liked to get back.

Brad Marchand’s first of the game stands out:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The play started with Marchand beating Ekholm to the puck. As Marchand took the shot, he beat Pickard on a backhander that fooled the Edmonton Oilers netminder.

Here’s Marchand’s second of the night:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Marchand completely fooled everyone, putting a sensational move on Pickard, beating him five-hole to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead.

With Game 6 now a do-or-die situation for the Oilers, it remains to be seen if Pickard will get the start or sit with Stuart Skinner getting the call in Edmonton’s most important game of the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama