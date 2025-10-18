3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 5-3 loss to New Jersey Devils ft. Evan Bouchard

The Edmonton Oilers lost to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday evening, 5-3, at the Prudential Center. The Oilers were coming off a loss to the New York Islanders and were hoping to rebound in New Jersey.However, two goals from Jack Hughes sunk the Oilers on Saturday. Jesper Bratt, Connor Brown (SHG), and Dawson Mercer got the other tallies for the Devils. Meanwhile, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a strong game, scoring twice, with Curtis Lazar adding the other marker.Calvin Pickard made 18 saves in the losing effort.So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from their 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday evening.3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from loss to New Jersey Devils#3 Ty EmbersonEdmonton Oilers depth defenseman Ty Emberson had a decent game on Saturday. He skated in over 14 minutes of ice time across 17 shifts. While he notched an assist on the night. But it was his role in Jesper Bratt’s goal that put Edmonton in a tough spot.Here’s a look at the goal:Nico Hischier got a big faceoff win during a power play opportunity. Bratt picked up the puck and stickhandled around Calvin Pickard. Emberson was late to the party, unable to do much to keep Bratt from beating Pickard.The goal made the game 2-0 at the time, but it was a lead that would hold up for the rest of the game.#2 Darnell NurseGiveaways and turnovers were the story of the game for the Edmonton Oilers. None was more damaging than this one from Darnell Nurse:Nurse wrestled with Jack Hughes for the puck. As Nurse won the battle, he turned the puck over at the blue line. Bratt picked up the puck and fed a solitary Hughes, who spared no time to beat Pickard and make the game 4-1.That costly turnover essentially put the game out of reach for the Edmonton Oilers. Despite a bit of a late push, Edmonton could not close the gap.#1 Evan BouchardFor all of Evan Bouchard’s strong offensive play, his defense leaves much to be desired. Against the Devils, Bouchard committed several turnovers, but none costlier than this one:Bouchard attempted to poke the puck to keep it in the zone. Instead, he missed it and allowed Connor Brown, the former Oiler, to come back the other way. Brown buried the shorthanded goal to extend the lead.Bouchard also failed to play his position during the sequence that led to New Jersey’s empty-netter. Overall, the Oilers will be expecting better defensive play from Bouchard to boost his meaningful offensive contributions.The Oilers will be back in action on Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena as part of their East Coast trip.