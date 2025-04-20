Overpay or Justified?: Oilers sign Ty Emberson to a two-year, $2.6 million extension

The Edmonton Oilers broke the news of Ty Emberson's new two-year deal with an AAV of $1.3 million on Saturday. The announcement comes right before the team is set to take on the LA Kings in the first-round the this year's Stanley Cup playoffs.

The announcement ends months of speculation as Emberson was rumored to be on the move amid his expiring contract this summer. Emberson's numbers show the Oilers’ third-pairing defenseman having a solid season: Playing 76 games, scoring two goals for 13 points and a minus-5 rating.

With Ty Emberson now under contract for two more seasons, the question begs: Is Emberson’s contract justified or an overpay? The answer to that question explains why Edmonton was willing to show Emberson the money rather than bet on the free-agent market.

The $1.3 million AAV attached to Emberson's contract might look like an overpay at first glance. The Oilers could have found other serviceable bottom-pairing rearguards for an AAV closer to the league minimum.

But Edmonton was justified in re-signing Emberson, as the likelihood of finding a defenseman to replace Ty Emberson isn't as easy as it might seem. The team doesn't have any internal candidates who could make the leap to the big club. Plus, finding a good, third-pairing defenseman, for a contract under $1 million is no easy task.

For better or worse, the Oilers made the right call by shelling out the dough to Emberson. There was no sense in playing games when the team knows what they have in Emberson.

Emberson crucial for Oilers in postseason

Ty Emberson will be crucial to Edmonton's success in the postseason - Source: Imagn

Considering the significant shortfall in healthy blue liners for the Oilers this postseason, Ty Emberson should be a critical piece in the postseason. Emberson projects to suit up with Josh Brown on the bottom pair as the club hopes for Walman’s return to the lineup for Game 1 against the LA Kings.

Emberson could step up into the second pairing if there is a need to fill a gap. It’s worth pointing out that the 24-year-old Emberson has not played in the playoffs before. That makes this postseason Emberson's first appearance.

Emberson's lack of playoff experience could prompt Kris Knoblauch to avoid putting too much pressure on Emberson in the early going. But fans shouldn’t be surprised to see Emberson take on more responsibility as the playoffs wear on.

Emberson proved he could handle an expanded role at times during the regular season. That is why Edmonton could look for Emberson to play more minutes depending on team needs moving forward. The Oilers hope to play long enough for Mattias Ekholm to return. Ekholm, plus Walman, would provide Edmonton with the stability needed to make a long playoff run this year.

