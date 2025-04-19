Kris Knoblauch and Oilers ready for playoffs with same mindset despite starting on road against Kings

The Edmonton Oilers and head coach Kris Knoblauch are ready to begin their playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings, despite not having home-ice advantage. The Oilers finished third in the Pacific Division while the Kings came in second, meaning Los Angeles will host Games 1 and 2 before the series shifts to Edmonton.

This marks the fourth consecutive season these two teams will match up in the first round. But this time, the Oilers are now starting on the road.

Edmonton has knocked out L.A. in each of their last three playoff matchups—winning in Game 7 in 2022, Game 6 in 2023, and finishing it up in Game 5 last year. And even though the situation is different this time, they are sticking to the same approach as last season.

“I have some idea of what’s going on for myself. Being my first year (last season), you don’t know about the intensity and what the series are going to be like and the adjustments you have to make.” Knoblauch said on Friday. (per NHL.com)

“So for me a lot has changed, but I look at our guys and the confidence and how they feel, the excitement of hitting the playoffs. For me, I see the players in the same state of mind that they were last year.”

For the first time since 2006, the Oilers will start their playoff journey away from home. Game 1 is for Monday night in Los Angeles. Game 2 will also be played at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday before the series shifts to Rogers Place in Edmonton for Games 3 and 4.

Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse on team's "quality time together"

The Edmonton Oilers wrapped up their regular season with a 3-0 shutout win against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. They’ve been practicing at the Sharks’ facility this week and are set to head to Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon to begin their playoff run.

Darnell Nurse spoke about the team spending quality time together, stating:

“It’s a good opportunity for our group to regroup and get some rest, prepare ourselves and also be together, spend some quality time together, especially with what’s to come. The playoffs are always fun.”

Nurse also mentioned that spending so much time on the road with the team takes him back to his junior hockey days.

