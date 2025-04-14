Oilers injury update: HC Kris Knoblauch provides latest on Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Trent Frederic and other Edmonton stars' availability

The Edmonton Oilers might be without star players Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl for the rest of the regular season. Injury concerns have dogged the Oilers in recent weeks, with fans and experts concerned that last season’s Stanley Cup finalists might be without some of their most critical players for the playoffs.

Ad

Ahead of Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that McDavid and forward Zach Hyman would not be part of the lineup.

“Hyman is not playing tonight. McDavid is not playing tonight. That's precautionary, just with us playing three and four back-to-back, we feel that we have too much to lose there. So we're playing that extremely safely,” Knoblauch said (via NHL.com).

Ad

Trending

Veteran forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is expected to return to the lineup for the Oilers on Monday.

Regarding star center Leon Draisaitl, Knoblauch had earlier said that he would probably not play in the regular season.

“Definitely expecting him (Draisaitl) by the game one playoffs,” Knoblauch said.

He was also cautiously optimistic about left wing Evander Kane and recent acquisition Trent Frederic’s availability for the first round of the playoffs.

Ad

“Evander's very close and that'll be determined around that time," Knoblauch said. "I can't say that he will be playing game one or game two or whatever it is, but Evander's looking really well on the ice. …

"Trent Frederic is not going to be playing in the regular season and we're hopeful that he can start in playoffs.”

Ad

The Oilers sealed their playoff berth on Friday with a 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks. However, the win was marred when top defenseman Mattias Ekholm, who was returning after a seven-game absence due to injury, was forced to leave the ice with another ailment.

Knoblauch and the team medical staff have already ruled the Swedish defenseman out for the rest of the regular season and the first round of the playoffs. Some hockey news platforms reported that Ekholm could be out for the rest of the year.

Ad

Kris Knoblauch optimistic about Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl's return

Knoblauch said that the Edmonton Oilers would be in a better position for Game 1 as he was anticipating the return of star players like McDavid and Draisaitl.

“We have a lot of guys who are anticipating to come back start of the playoffs, which is nice. The McDavids, Draisaitls, the Hymans; you know those guys are pretty important,” Knoblauch said. “I wouldn't be as confident and looking forward to it as much as I am if those guys weren't in the position they are.”

The Oilers are third in the Pacific Division. They are two points behind the Los Angeles Kings, having played a game more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tushaar Kuthiala Tushaar Kuthiala is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over a decade of experience in the field. Tushaar was an avid ice skater in his childhood and his love of competitive sports and background in writing led him to sports journalism.



Tushaar doesn't have a favorite NHL team as such, which allows him to watch and write from a truly neutral perspective. If he had to pick, Tushaar most enjoys watching the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers.



Wayne Gretsky, Bobby Orr and Alexander Ovechkin are Tushaar's favorite players of all time. Their highlights reels, stats and accolades speak for themselves.



When not working, Tushaar writes fiction and reads books and manga. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama