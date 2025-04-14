Mattias Ekholm injury: Edmonton Oilers' playoff gets big hit with key D-man's concerning update

The Edmonton Oilers suffered a big blow amid the Mattias Ekholm injury saga with the latest update. Coach Kris Knoblauch announced on Monday that the defenseman is set to miss at least the first round of the playoffs.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Oilers’s game against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday, Knoblauch said that Ekholm “wouldn’t be returning anytime soon.”

“He's not playing tonight and not playing first-round playoffs,” Knoblauch confirmed.

Mattias Ekholm - who missed seven games with an undisclosed injury - returned to the ice for Friday’s 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks. However, Edmonton’s victory was marred as Ekholm had to leave the rink after two periods as he aggravated his ailment.

With Friday's win, the Oilers cemented the third spot in the Pacific Division and moved within two points of the Los Angeles Kings. Captain Connor McDavid - with four assists on the night - took his tally to six in two games since his return from an injury layoff.

Kris Knoblauch shared his view about the team’s mindset late in the regular season.

“Then as you get closer to playoff time, like in the last few weeks, you're thinking of who you might be playing, and the importance of winning games to get into the playoffs. Unfortunate, the injury aspect, losing so many guys, but this is an exciting time.”

NHL insider had shared rumors about Mattias Ekholm injury

On "Saturday Headlines," Sportsnet analyst Elliotte Friedman reported that the Swedish defenseman might be injured for the rest of the year.

“They haven't said anything officially yet because I still think they're trying to determine the exact recovery period, that's No. 1,” Friedman said via Sportsnet.

“No. 2, there's no confirmation on the exact injury, although there's been some rumbling that it's not the same one that he came back from to play in this particular game. They are preparing for the potential worst possible scenario, and that is he might not play the rest of the year."

Ekholm has nine goals and 24 assists for the Oilers in 64 games this season. He is the latest in a long line of wounded Oilers players.

Knoblauch has already stated that star center and the NHL’s top goal-scorer this season - Leon Draisaitl - will likely sit out the rest of the regular season games. McDavid and forward Zach Hyman have also been removed from the lineup for Monday’s game. Finally, long-term injured players Evander Kane and Trent Frederic might not be fit for Game 1 in the playoffs.

