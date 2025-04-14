Oilers' Kris Knoblauch finds the silver lining in injuries to critical players ahead of NHL playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers secured a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at Canada Life Center. Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner, who returned to the net after missing eight games due to a head injury, saved 17 out of 18 shots in the win.

Captain Connor McDavid played his third game following his return from a lower-body injury and got two assists.

Speaking to the media after their impressive win over the 2025 Presidents' Trophy winners, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch found the silver lining in injuries to their key players.

"I think every team needs to go through some adversity at some point in the season. I think it builds your team up and brings everyone together," Knoblautch said. "This has been the most adversity we’ve had—losing the guys we have and for the stretch we’ve had.

"But it’s been good to build our team up and also give other guys opportunities to play more minutes and bigger roles than they typically would if we had everyone in the lineup. You can see some guys really excelling with that extra responsibility."

The Oilers have clinched a playoff spot, but they are dealing with several injuries as the playoffs approach. They are playing without their assistant captain Leon Draisaitl. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins missed Friday’s game against Sharks because of illness. Trent Frederic and Jake Walman are also out. John Klingberg is recovering from a lower-body injury.

Mattias Ekholm returned on Friday but left the game after two shifts and did not play against Jets. Evander Kane remains on long-term injured reserve and will not return until the playoffs. Knoblauch expects most injured players back for the first playoff game.

Oilers' Kris Knoblauch on leading goalscorer Leon Draisaitl's status

Among the biggest absentees Kris Knoblauch and the Oilers have faced is the absence of the NHL's leading goalscorer, Leon Draisaitl (52 goals). The German has been out of the lineup since the start of the month due to a lower-body injury.

He wants to return before the regular season ends, but he said he will not rush his recovery.

"I feel all right, obviously not good enough yet to get into games," Draisaitl said on Friday, via NHL.com. "At this time of year, I want to be taking the right steps and feeling as good to 100 percent as I can. It’s improving slowly, but hopefully it won’t be that much longer."

Kris Knoblauch echoed Draisaitl's sentiments, stating that the team is focused on their star returning as healthy as possible for the postseason.

“The biggest thing is that we don’t want to push anyone to come back sooner than they should,” Knoblauch said. “We’re looking at the big picture and playing at their best for meaningful games and obviously that is playoff time.”

Draisaitl has missed five straight games, and he hopes to play in one of the final three games. Knoblauch said the last game in San Jose is the most likely option.

