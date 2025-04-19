In Photos: Ex-Oiler Sam Gagner enjoys 'family golf night' with wife Rachel and their kids

Former Edmonton Oilers forward Sam Gagner and his wife Rachel enjoyed some quality family time together this week. The couple, who have three children, Cooper, Beckham, and Cali, spent the day swimming and playing golf together.

Ad

On Friday, Rachel Gganer shared a series of stories on her Instagram account with special moments from their outing. In the first photo, the entire family was seen cuddled up close after a swimming session. Sam lay back wearing sunglasses, while Rachel leaned in beside him with a bright smile. The three kids sat around their parents and posed together, while Cali clicked the selfie.

Rachel then shared a short clip featuring the family at a golf course. The video saw Cooper taking a swing across the water while Sam Gagner stood beside his son. In the caption, Rcahel wrote:

Ad

Trending

“Family golf night,” followed by two heart-eyes emojis.

via Instagram /@rachel.gagner

In the final story, Rachel posed for a selfie on the golf course with Cali and Cooper. All three wore caps and smiled at the camera, while in the distance Sam was seen helping Beckham with a golf club near a water-lined fairway.

Ad

Sam Gagner and Rachel Yelena have been married for over 10 years now. The couple originally met in 2008 through mutual friends in Edmonton. They dated for several years and got married on July 12, 2014, in Muskoka, Ontario.

Sam Gagner and his wife took a vacay to St. Barth

Earlier this month, Sam Gagner and his wife Rachel went on vacation to St. Barth in the Caribbean islands. Rachel shared several pictures on her Instagram stories from their trip.

Ad

One of the photos showed a table and chairs by the ocean. Another showed Rachel and Sam in a hotel mirror selfie. Rachel wore a long white dress, while Sam sported a white shirt and black pants.

"Woke up in paradise," she wrote in one story.

In one of the clicks, Rachel can be seen drinking from a cup shaped like a mini bathtub with bubbles and a toy duck. She also shared a close-up of the drink on a table in the next slide.

Ad

Rachel then posted a mirror selfie in a floral bikini top and skirt. Another photo showed a table full of salads, bread, dips and drinks where the Gagners dined with their friends.

via Instagram /@rachel.gagner

Another click saw Rachel holding a large drink at an outdoor cafe. Sam Gagner shared a similar big drink with their friend Jackson Safrata while sitting at a wooden outdoor table.

The last photo showed Rachel with Jackson’s wife Blair as they posed together. Rachel wore the same floral outfit and Blair wore a striped dress.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the industry. Having an educational background in Media Studies, she strives to present information in a clear and unbiased manner, so that all perspectives are considered and represented fairly.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



She is a self-taught musician, loves silversmithing and can be found at her workbench if she’s not watching or writing about sports. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama