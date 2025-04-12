"Woke up in paradise": Ex-Oiler Sam Gagner and wife Rachel spend tropical holiday by the beach

Former Edmonton Oiler forward Sam Gagner and his wife Rachel took a holiday to St. Barth, an island in the Caribbean. On Friday, she shared a series of stories on her Instagram account from their vacay.

One of the photos showed a beautiful view of a table and chairs on a deck right next to the beach and the ocean. In the caption, Rachel wrote:

“Woke up in paradise.”

via Instagram /@rachel.gagner

Rachel then posted a mirror selfie with Sam Gagner standing together inside their hotel room. Rachel wore a long white dress and Sam had a white shirt and black pants on.

A third photo showed Rachel sipping from a cup shaped like a tiny bathtub. The cup even had bubbles and a small rubber duck inside. The next picture was a close-up of the same mini bathtub drink placed on a table with soap-like bubbles and the little duck floating in it.

via Instagram /@rachel.gagner

Another photo showed Rachel taking a mirror selfie in her room. She wore a matching floral bikini top and a skirt. The next click showed a big wooden table full of colorful food with bowls of salad, bread, dips and drinks.

One of the stories saw Rachel holding a giant drink sitting outside under a shaded area in a cafe. In the caption, she wrote:

“I’ll just have 1”

via Instagram /@rachel.gagner

The next click showed Sam Gagner sharing a similar huge drink with their family friend Jackson Safrata with straws. They were both laughing and sitting at a wooden table under umbrellas in the same outdoor cafe.

The last picture showed Rachel and Jackson’s wife Blair posing in the room. Rachel wore the same floral bikini set and her friend wore a striped dress.

When Sam Gagner’s wife linked up with Sarah Gudbranson

Earlier last month, Rachel Gagner met up with Columbus Blue Jackets alternate captain Erik Gudbranson’s wife Sarah for a girls' day out in New York City.

The group visited three dining spots including Don Angie in the West Village, Chez Fifi on the Upper East Side and The Corner Store in SoHo. Rachel shared a few Instagram stories from the outing on her account which were later reposted by Sarah.

One of the stories showed escargot served in shells with herb butter at Chez Fifi which is a French bistro. Another featured a table at Don Angie, another Michelin-starred Italian-American restaurant, with flatbread, salad, seafood and a bottle of liquor.

“530 French reso 930 Italian and not mad about it,” Rachel wrote in the caption of one of the stories.

“At all,” she added in the next story, posted from Don Angie.

via Instagram /@sarahsweetnam

At The Corner Store which is quite famous for comfort food among celebrities, Rachel posted a table photo showing sliders, fries and steak. The girl group also posed for group pictures wearing black outfits.

