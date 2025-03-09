In Photos: Erik Gudbranson's wife Sarah links up with ex-Oiler Sam Gagner's wife Rachel for girls' day out dining at high-end NY restaurants

Columbus Blue Jackets alternate captain Erik Gudbranson’s wife Sarah enjoyed a girls' day out with her friends, including ex-Oiler Sam Gagner’s wife Rachel. They visited three premium dining spots in New York, including Don Angie and The Corner Store in SoHo.

Sarah reposted a few stories from Rachel Gagner’s account featuring their dining experience. One of the stories featured a plate of escargot served in shells with green herb butter. The location tag read "Chez Fifi," which is a French bistro located on the Upper East Side.

“530 French reso 930 Italian and not mad about it,” Rachel wrote in the caption.

“At all,” she added in the next story, posted from Don Angie.

via Instagram /@sarahsweetnam

Don Angie is a Michelin-starred Italian-American restaurant in the West Village, known for its modern take on Italian cuisine. The story featured a table with various dishes, including a golden-brown flatbread on a plate, a bowl of salad, and a small dish of what appears to be seafood. A lit candle and a bottle of liquor were also visible on the table.

The girl group took a couple of pictures together, all dressed in black outfits. Rachel shared a few more stories, including a snapshot of their table while at The Corner Store in SoHo. It is a comfort food spot that gained popularity after visits from celebrities like Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid.

via Instagram /@rachel.gagner

Rachel’s final story featured sliders on a white plate, a serving of fries, and a steak on another plate.

Erik Gudbranson and wife Sarah attend Blue Jackets charity event

Earlier last month, Erik Gudbranson and his wife Sarah attended the team’s 2025 Cannon Ball. The charity event was organized by the Blue Jackets Foundation, and this year’s edition featured a 70s disco theme.

Sarah shared a photo from the night on Instagram, where she wore a glittering magenta dress and knee-high boots, while Erik sported a silver tuxedo jacket with black pants and white sneakers.

“Always a great night for an even more amazing cause 🪩🕺🏽CBJ Cannonball 2025 @cbjgivesback,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans who attended the event had the chance to meet Blue Jackets players, coaches and team personalities. The event raises funds for children’s health and wellness in central Ohio.

Meanwhile, Erik Gudbranson has been sidelined since October due to shoulder surgery. The Blue Jackets' alternate captain is expected to return this month.

