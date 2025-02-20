Erik Gudbranson and wife Sarah turn up the glamour at Columbus Blue Jackets’ 2025 CannonBall

Columbus Blue Jackets alternate captain Erik Gudbranson and his wife, Sarah, were at their stylish best for the Blue Jackets’ 2025 Cannon Ball. On Wednesday, Sarah posted a photo from the event on her Instagram and captioned it:

Ad

“Always a great night for an even more amazing cause. CBJ Cannonball 2025 @cbjgivesback.”

Ad

Trending

The couple turned on the glamour and glitz for the event, which had a 70s disco theme. Sarah wore a glittering magenta short dress and knee-high boots, while Erik rocked a silver tuxedo jacket, black pants and white tennis shoes.

The Blue Jackets’ charity arm, the CBJ Foundation, organized the event.

“Join the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation for a far-out night of dancing, delicious eats, and themed drinks, all benefiting the health and wellness of children in central Ohio,” the foundation said in an official statement.

Ad

On the night, attendees who bought tickets for the event got to meet the Blue Jackets players, coaches and personalities.

Gudbranson has been kept off the ice this season since he underwent shoulder surgery in October.

“While he will miss a significant amount of time, we know he will work extremely hard during his rehab and will continue to be an important part of our leadership group.” Blue Jackets General Manager Don Waddell said, via NHL.com.

Ad

The Blue Jackets front office said on Jan. 14 that Gudbranson is expected to return to the ice around March.

“He’s doing well. Depending on how things are going for us, he could be back sometime in March, but we’ll have to make that decision carefully,” Waddel said, via The Columbus Dispatch.

Gudbranson has played for 11 seasons in the NHL for the Blue Jackets, Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators, Ottawa Senators, Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks and Florida Panthers. He has 34 goals and 99 assists for 133 points in 792 games.

Ad

Erik Gudbranson celebrates Valentine’s Day with his wife

Sarah and Erik Gudbranson celebrated Valentine’s Day with a tropical vacation. Sarah posted some pics from the couple’s holiday on her Instagram story. One picture shows Erik sitting inside a sunny open-air cafe in a sleeveless T-shirt, while the second shows the couple kissing.

“Valentine,” Sarah post's caption read.

Ad

(Credit: IG/@sarahsweetnam)

Erik and Sarah met while the latter was in dental school. Erik proposed in 2018 and the couple tied the knot in 2019. They have two kids, Benny and Zoey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles