Connor McDavid to Brad Marchand: How NHL stars marked Valentine's Day with their better halves amid 4 Nations

NHL stars like Connor McDavid and Brad Marchand and their partners shared special social media posts, gifts, and messages to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year. Whether the players were currently involved in the 4 Nations Face-Off, on the injured list, or taking time off during the midseason break, they all made sure to wish their wives and partners on the special occasion.

Boston Bruins' captain Marchand wished his wife Katrina a happy Valentine’s Day on Instagram.

“Happy Valentine’s Day my love!! @kasloane,” Marchand posted.

Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle McDavid, shared a throwback black-and-white picture from their wedding on her Instagram Story. In it, McDavid is wearing a tuxedo and sunglasses, while Lauren is wearing her wedding dress. The couple is perched on a railing and holding glasses.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever valentine. Love you so much,” Lauren wrote in the caption, tagging McDavid.

She also posted a photo of white roses on her story.

Lauren Kyle McDavid shared a Valentine's Day tribute to her husband, Connor McDavid. (Credit: IG/@laurenkyle1)

Team USA goalie Jeremy Swayman, who is currently participating in the 4 Nations Face-Off, also took the time to post a special photo of him and his girlfriend Alessandra. Swayman posted a photo from a Boston Bruins Foundation event they attended last month. The pic shows the couple in evening dress, holding hands and smiling.

Jeremy Swayman shared a Valentine's Day tribute to his partner Alessandra. (Credit: IG/@jswayman1)

Swayman captioned the photo with a red heart emoji. Alessandra is also in Montreal supporting her significant other from the sidelines during the tournament. On Friday, she shared a post on Instagram of her wearing a custom Team USA jacket with Jeremy’s name on the back.

Washington Capitals right winger Tom Wilson also posted a photo of his wife, Taylor, and son with a red heart emoji to mark the special occasion. The Capitals' alternate captain is not on Canada’s roster for the 4 Nations tournament.

Tom Wilson shared a Valentine's Day post for his wife Taylor. (Credit: IG/@tomwilson)

This is the couple’s first Valentine’s Day since the birth of their son Teddy in May 2024.

Evander Kane, Erik Gudbranson, Tyler Seguin follow Connor McDavid and Brad Marchand in sharing Valentine’s Day posts

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane, Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson and Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin are on the injured list for their respective teams. Kane and Gudbranson haven’t featured on the ice this season after undergoing corrective surgeries; Seguin went under the knife in December to repair a hip injury and is expected to be out for 4-6 months.

Kane has taken a forced absence from the ice to focus on his charitable activities and spend quality time with his family. He posted a special message for his fiancee, Mara Teigen, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” Kane wrote in the post’s caption, tagging Mara.

Evander Kane posted a Valentine's Day message for his fiancee, Mara Teigen. (Credit: IG/@evanderkane)

The post features a photo of the couple sharing a toast at a bar. Kane also posted a pic of a dessert cake and wine on Instagram.

Erik Gudbranson’s wife, Sarah, also shared a few Valentine’s Day pictures. One photo is of Erik sitting in an open-air restaurant.

“Valentine,” the caption reads.

The second photo is of the couple kissing and has a red heart emoji in the caption.

Erik Gudbranson’s wife, Sarah, also shared a few Valentine’s Day pictures. (Credit: IG/@sarahsweetnam)

Tyler Seguin posted a montage of photos featuring scenes from his and his wife Kate’s Valentine’s celebrations. Tyler shared a black-and-white photo of his wife, taken while she was pregnant, cradling her baby bump.

"To this absolute *** goddess. Happy Valentine’s baby 😍 I love you," Tyler wrote in the caption.

The couple announced the birth of their daughter, Wren Katherine Seguin, in January and included her in their messages. Tyler shared another photo of Wren on Instagram with the caption:

“And to the newest 1-month-old baby girl. Happy Valentines Day, we love you Wren!”

Tyler Seguin's Valentine's Day posts. (Credit: IG/@tseguin92)

Other photos Tyler shared included the couple enjoying a Valentine’s Day dinner and date.

