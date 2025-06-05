3 least impressive Florida Panthers players from 4-3 OT loss in Game 1 of SCF to Edmonton Oilers ft. Tomas Nosek

The Florida Panthers lost a gut-wrenching 4-3 overtime decision in Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

The Panthers built a 3-1 lead early in the third period but could not hold on, allowing the game to go into overtime.

Leon Draisaitl ended the night with less than 30 seconds to go in the extra frame. Draisaitl scored twice with Mattias Ekholm and Viktor Arvidsson adding the other goals for the Edmonton Oilers. Meanwhile, Sam Bennett scored twice to reply for the Florida Panthers, with Brad Marchand getting the other for the Cats.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the three least impressive Florida Panthers players from their 4-3 Game 1 loss in overtime to the Edmonton Oilers.

3 least impressive Florida Panthers players from OT loss to Edmonton Oilers in Game 1

#3 Eetu Luostarinen

Eetu Luostarinen and the Panthers could not contain Connor McDavid in Game 1 - Source: Imagn

Eetu Luostarinen has played a key role in getting the Florida Panthers to their third straight Stanley Cup Final. He’s been a solid presence in the Panthers’ bottom six while providing reliable defensive play.

But in Game 1, Luostarinen did not stand out as he has throughout the postseason. He played a little over 21 minutes across 30 shifts. He managed just one shot on goal while registering a minus-1 rating.

The Panthers will need Luostarinen and his linemates to pick things up in order to get past the Edmonton Oilers.

#2 Gustav Forsling

Gustav Forsling’s defensive play continues to be an issue for the Florida Panthers. He was burned twice in Game 1 in crucial situations.

Let’s look at the game’s opening goal, 66 seconds into it:

Expand Tweet

Forsling completely missed a wide-open Draisaitl. While Forsling took a bump that impeded him from covering Draisaitl, Forsling would have made the play if he hadn’t been puck-watching at the side of the net.

Here’s a look at another crucial play in which Forsling got burned:

Expand Tweet

In this goal, Vasiliy Podkolzin drew both Forsling and Aaron Ekblad. Then, Podkolzin dished the puck to Viktor Arvidsson who let a rocket fly.

While the play wasn’t entirely on Forsling, he didn’t help Ekblad take the pass away. Forsling also screened his own goaltender, allowing the puck to squeak through to make the game 3-2 at that point.

#1 Tomas Nosek

Tomas Nosek's penalty proved costly for Florida in Game 1 - Source: Imagn

Tomas Nosek played all of 9:20 across 16 shifts on the Florida Panthers' fourth line. He did not have a meaningful game, getting one shot on goal.

But it was his disastrous gaffe in overtime that led to Draisaitl’s overtime game-winner.

Nosek shot the puck over the glass, leading to the delay of game call that gave the Oilers a power play in overtime. Edmonton capitalized on the opportunity and took Game 1.

The Panthers will be looking to get even on Friday night before heading back to Florida for Games 3 and 4.

