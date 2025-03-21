3 least impressive Montreal Canadiens from 4-3 OT loss to New York Islanders feat. Sam Montembeault 

The Montreal Canadiens hope to continue their quest toward what could be their first playoff spot since their miracle run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021.

Ad

They were matched up against the New York Islanders on Thursday night, who are one of several teams vying for one of the two Wild Card spots in the tightly-contested Eastern Conference.

While both teams secured a point, it was the Islanders who grabbed the extra point thanks to Bo Horvat's overtime game-winning goal; it was also his second goal of the night. The Islanders improved to 32-28-8, while the Habs fell to 32-27-8.

Ad

Trending

In the opening period, both teams traded goals; Anthony Duclair struck on the power play for the Islanders, while Joshua Roy scored his first goal for Montreal to knot the score at 1-1.

Late in the second period, Simon Holmstrom gave the Islanders the lead with a power play goal; New York took their 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

Early in the game's final frame, the Islanders supplemented their lead with a goal from Bo Horvat, his 22nd of the season. But Montreal's response was quick, as Patrik Laine scored on the power play to cut New York's lead to a single goal, followed by the game-tying tally from Brendan Gallagher.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While both teams traded chances in overtime, it was Horvat who ripped a shot past the blocker of goaltender Sam Montembeault on a 2-on-1 rush later in the extra session:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Montembeault finished with 21 saves, while Ilya Sorokin was impressive with 38 saves on the night.

3 least impressive Montreal Canadiens from 3-1 loss to New York Islanders

#1. Sam Montembeault

While the Canadiens have been getting mostly good goaltending from Montembeault in recent weeks, he didn't come up with the saves that he needed to against the Islanders and was outdueled by Sorokin.

Ad

Montembeault was victimized four times on 25 shots, finishing with a subpar .841 save percentage.

#2. Lane Hutson

An almost guaranteed lock to be one of the finalists for the Calder Trophy, rookie defenseman Lane Hutson wasn't quite at his best on Thursday night.

He finished with a team-high three giveaways against the Islanders, one of which led to a high-percentage scoring opportunity.

#3. Joel Armia

Montreal has been counting on contributions from Armia during their winning streak, but he didn't deliver in the overtime setback against the Islanders.

Ad

He finished with straight zeros across his stat line in points, shots and hits; and he was also guilty of a giveaway.

The Montreal Canadiens will look to bounce back when they host the Colorado Avalanche next at Centre Bell on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama