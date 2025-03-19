Patrik Laine and the Montreal Canadiens are riding high right now. A 7-1-2 stretch over their last 10 games has propelled them into the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference for the time being.

On Tuesday night, Montreal beat Ottawa 6-3 at Bell Centre in a game that had all the feelings of a playoff atmosphere. Laine and several of the Canadiens' other top players were held off the scoresheet, so it was the depth scoring that had to step up.

The heart and soul of the Habs for the past 13 years, Brendan Gallagher came through with three points (one goal, two assists) in just 12:24 minutes played.

Patrik Laine was asked during his media availability on Wednesday what it's been like to be on Gallagher's side for the first time in his NHL career. Sportsnet shared his response on X (formerly Twitter).

"I know I hated him, for about eight years before I got here I always hated him on the ice, well I never met him off the ice. But, yeah I think he's awesome.

"I think he's one of those heart and soul players that you know every time he jumps out there you know what you're getting. And so it's pretty awesome to see all those guys get rewarded like they have been lately."

Laine continued:

"Now I don't hate him anymore. Now a big fan of his. Awesome teammate and really awesome player."

Gallagher has enjoyed a strong season with 28 points (16 goals, 12 assists) through 67 games. As you can tell by Laine's response, he's beloved by his teammates and the entire Montreal Canadiens organization.

Patrik Laine has been heating up for Montreal

After an eight-game pointless drought heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off, Patrik Laine has returned to the top of his game.

The 26-year-old has racked up nine points (four goals, five assists) in his last nine games for Montreal. His totals on the campaign are now up to 27 points (16 goals, 11 assists) through 37 games played, a 60-point full-season pace.

Despite averaging just 14:25 of ice time per game this season, Patrik Laine has found ways to contribute and put the puck in the back of the net as he does best. The threat of his wicked release on the power play has seen Montreal rank 13th in the league on the man advantage while he's in the lineup.

Laine and the Canadiens will continue their playoff push on Thursday night with a massive game in New York against the Islanders. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. EDT at UBS Arena.

