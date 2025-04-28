3 least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 5-2 Game 4 loss to Washington Capitals feat. Nick Suzuki

The Montreal Canadiens suffered a crushing 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Washington Capitals in Game 4 of their opening-round series in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs on Sunday night at the Bell Centre.
The Canadiens led 2-1 after 40 minutes, but surrendered four goals in the third period to go down 3-1 in the series.
Juraj Slakkovsy and Cole Caufield each had a power play goal for the Montreal Canadiens. Meanwhile, Brandon Duhaime scored twice for the Washington Capitals, with Dylan Strome, Andrew Mangiapane, and Tom Wilson adding the other tallies for the Caps.
So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from their 5-2 Game 4 loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday night.
3 least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 5-2 Game 4 loss to Washington Capitals
#3 Arber Xhekaj
Arber Xhekaj found his way into the Montreal Canadiens’ lineup due to his toughness and grit, something necessary against a tough-checking Capitals’ team. Xkehaj, however, hasn’t delivered much beyond physicality in the Canadiens’ lineup.
In Game 4, Xhekaj played 12:51 over 18 shifts, getting a shot on goal, and unloading six hits. He ended the night a minus-1 and racked up two penalty minutes.
Given Xhekaj’s lack of production beyond hits, the Canadiens may reconsider his presence in the lineup for Game 5 in Washington.
#2 Alexandre Carrier
Alexandre Carrier was a trade deadline acquisition by the Montreal Canadiens intended to boost their top four defense core. Unfortunately for Carrier and the Canadiens, he’s been slipping down the depth chart.
That was evident on Sunday night as he played 13:39 over 19 shifts, getting one shot on goal. He did not deliver any hits, and, while he ended the night at an even plus-minus, he wasn’t visible on the ice except for being on the receiving end of a mind-bending bodycheck from Tom Wilson.
#1 Nick Suzuki
The Canadiens’ captain has been solid throughout the series against the Washington Capitals. But in Game 4, Nick Suzuki failed to score, while playing lackluster defense. He ended the night a minus-3. He played in over 21 minutes across 20 shifts, but wasn’t the difference-maker he’s been on other occasions.
Nick Suzuki must step up his performance in Game 5 if the Canadiens are to force the series back to Montreal for a Game 6. In the meantime, the two clubs will face off once more in Game 5 on Wednesday night, as the Caps look to close out the series.
