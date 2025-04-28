"Tom Wilson just killed a man": Paul Bissonnette reacts crushing hit on Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson laid a thunderous bodycheck on Montreal Canadiens blue liner Alexandre Carrier, eliciting a rowdy response from NHL analyst Paul Bissonette.

Here’s a look at the mind-bending hit:

Tom Wilson dropped Carrier near the boards in the neutral zone, sending the Canadiens defenseman into another dimension momentarily. That situation prompted Bissonnette to post on X:

“Tom Wilson just killed a man.”

The reaction underscored how Wilson leveled Carrier with little remorse. But it wasn’t just Bissonnette who dropped a scathing response. Bissonnette’s Spittin’ Chiclets co-host Ryan Whitney dropped this reaction on X:

“Oh my god Tom Wilson just murdered Carrier and the Capitals go down and score. Insane sequence of events.”

Carrier seemed fine, if a little woozy, after the hit. The booming check punctuated what was a hard night for the Canadiens at the Bell Centre, losing Game 4, 5-2.

Tom Wilson and Washington Capitals down Canadiens, take 3-1 series lead

The Washington Capitals will be looking to close out their first-round series on Wednesday night at home - Source: Imagn

On the scoreboard, Tom Wilson and the Washington Capitals got a crucial 5-2 win to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Canadiens.

Wilson sealed the deal for the Capitals with an empty-net goal at the 19:95 mark of the third period.

The Canadiens entered the third leading 2-1. But then, the Capitals tied the game at the 6:39 mark with Brandon Duhaime getting the equalizer. Andrew Mangiapane got the go-ahead goal to make the game 3-2. Duhaime then struck again, getting his second of the night, an empty-netter.

The Habs pulled the goalie once more, only to have Wilson add one more for the win.

The Capitals are now up 3-1 in their opening-round series with the Canadiens, and will be looking to close out the series on Wednesday night at the Capital One Arena. The Capitals will be awaiting the winner of the Carolina Hurricanes-New Jersey Devils series.

As such, getting a few extra days of rest is incentive enough to push hard to close out the series in five games. As for the Canadiens, they will be looking to pull off the same miracle comeback they did in 2021 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Canadiens don’t have the luxury of an elite goaltender like Carey Price, but will try to force, at least, one more game back in Montreal.

