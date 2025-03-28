3 least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 6-4 loss to Philadelphia Flyers feat. Jakub Dobes

The Montreal Canadiens dropped a 6-4 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in Philly’s first game following John Tortorella’s dismissal on Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers rode a three-goal first period with a three-goal outburst in the final frame to secure the win.

Alex Newhook, Cole Caufield, Christian Dvorak, and Patrik Laine scored for the Montreal Canadiens. Meanwhile, Sean Couturier scored twice for the Philadelphia Flyers, with Matvei Michkov adding a pair of his own. Nic Deslauriers and Tyson Foerster got the other tallies for the Flyers.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from their 6-4 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

3 least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from loss to Philadelphia Flyers

#3 Jake Evans

Jake Evans had a rough outing against the Flyers, playing 13:10 over 17 shifts. Evans, who signed a contract extension earlier this season, has struggled lately. He’s registered three assists in his last 10 games.

While Evans isn’t asked to be a top scorer, his defensive play was lacking on Thursday. He ended the game a minus-1 while failing to get a shot on goal. The Habs will be expecting more from Evans in their bottom six as the club looks to secure a playoff spot.

#2 Arber Xhekaj

Arber Xhekaj was virtually nonexistent for the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs essentially played with five defensemen as Xhekaj hit the ice for just 10 minutes over 14 shifts. Mike Matheson and Lane Hutson did the heavy lifting, playing 25:45 and 28:40, respectively.

Xhekaj did not get a shot on goal, block a shot, or deliver a hit. The Habs most likely inserted Xhekaj into the lineup in case he and Flyers strongman Nic Deslauriers went toe-to-toe, but that bout never materialized.

#1 Jakub Dobes

Montreal Canadiens rookie goaltender Jakub Dobes struggled on Thursday night. He surrendered six goals on 30 shots.

Unfortunately, the shine was worn off Dobes, who caught the league by storm earlier this season with a string of successful starts when he first arrived on the scene. Since then, Dobes has been mortal, failing to impress as backup to starter Samuel Montembeault.

The Habs will have little time to regroup as they take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night at PNC Arena. The Habs will be looking to snap the four-game losing streak and grab a stranglehold on the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

