Jake Evans contract extension: 3 reasons why Canadiens should not have extended forward with a $11,400,000/4-year deal

The Montreal Canadiens ended trade speculation surrounding center Jake Evans by signing him to a four-year, $11.4 million deal. The contract effectively takes Evans off the market, who had been rumored to be a player of interest for a number of contending clubs this season.

While the Habs retain a talented, young player, there are reasons to believe that Montreal could have explored different options with the player.

So, let’s take a look at three reasons why the Montreal Canadiens should not have extended Jake Evans with a four-year contract.

3 reasons why the Montreal Canadiens should not have extended Jake Evans

#3 Evans is a third-line forward at best

Jake Evans is popular among contending clubs because he plays and produces like a third-line forward. While he is versatile in the sense that he can play center and wing, he hardly projects as a top-six forward.

Since debuting in 2019, Evans’ career-high point total has been 28. While he likely surpasses that total this season (he’s already at 28), his ceiling is likely in the 40-point range in a good year. With the Habs emerging from their rebuild, Evans likely stays in the bottom six as the team adds more talented free agents.

While his $2.85 million AAV seems reasonable, it's a bit steep for a bottom-six forward. Of course, if Evans exceeds expectations, the contract could look like a bargain down the road.

#2 Evans is 28 years old

Evans is still considered young at 28. However, the four-year deal will take Evans past age 30, bringing him to free agency by the time he’s 32. On the surface that doesn’t sound too bad. However, there’s no telling if Evans’ production and overall play will decline as he hits 30.

If that’s the case, Montreal could be stuck with Evans’ contract for a couple of seasons, potentially making him an untradeable piece. Also, there are injuries to factor in. If Evans becomes injury-prone as he gets older, his deal may age quite badly.

#1 The Canadiens missed trading him when Evans’ value was the highest

The Habs missed the boat by holding on to Evans when his trade value was at its highest. Of course, the Habs view Evans as a valuable piece down the road. But if he doesn’t work out as intended, the Canadiens could regret not trading Evans when they had the chance.

While Montreal could still move Jake Evans on at some point down the road, his value will continue to decrease unless he can continue building on this year’s success. In the meantime, the Habs missed the board on getting a solid return for a former seventh-round pick.

