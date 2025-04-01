3 least impressive Nashville Predators players from 2-1 loss to Philadelphia Flyers feat. Steven Stamkos 

The Nashville Predators lost their third straight as they fell 2-1 to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night at Wells Fargo Center. With the win, the Flyers won their third straight game since former head coach John Tortorella was relieved of his duties.

Zachary L’Heureux scored the lone goal for the Predators. Meanwhile, Ryan Poehling and Jamie Drysdale scored for the Flyers.

Here's a closer look at the three least impressive Nashville Predators players from their loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.

3 least impressive Nashville Predators players from 2-1 loss to Philadelphia Flyers

#3. Jakub Vrana

Jakub Vrana had a largely underwhelming night for the Predators. The veteran winger played a team-low 10:42 over 12 shifts on Monday night against the Flyers.

Vrana, who was a waiver claim from the Washington Capitals earlier this season, has one goal in six games with Nashville. He’s slid down the depth chart to the point where he’s played a seemingly inconsequential role for the Predators as the club looks to play out the string.

#2. Ryan O’Reilly

Veteran center Ryan O’Reilly had a quiet night against the Flyers. O’Reilly played in 20:25 over 23 shifts. However, the 34-year-old managed just one shot on goal in the game.

On a positive note, O’Reilly won 85.7% of the draws he took, giving his team a chance to get puck possession. However, that possession did not translate into high-danger scoring chances, leaving the Predators searching for answers against the Flyers.

Overall, O’Reilly has had a down year this season, scoring 17 goals and totaling 44 points in 71 games this season, while racking up a minus-23 rating.

#1. Steven Stamkos

Steven Stamkos was another high-profile veteran who had a quiet outing for the Nashville Predators on Monday night. He skated in 19:47 of ice time over 22 shifts. The 35-year-old got one shot on goal.

However, he managed to win just 44.4% of the draws he took on the night. That sort of performance made Stamkos the least impressive of the Preds’ high-profile offseason acquisitions.

Stamkos had just one goal in his last 10 games. While he’s scored 23 times in 74 games this season, Stamkos has not lived up to the expectations that came along with him when he signed a four-year deal last offseason.

The Predators will continue to run out the schedule as they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets next at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.

