3 least impressive New Jersey Devils players from 5-4 2OT lost to Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 feat. Dawson Mercer

The New Jersey Devils suffered a crushing 5-4 defeat in double overtime against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at PNC Arena. Sebastian Aho scored at 4:17 of the second extra period to lift the Hurricanes to the series win, eliminating the Devils from the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Ad

The New Jersey Devils built a 3-0 lead on goals by Dawson Mercer, Timo Meier, and Stefan Noesen. Then, captain Nico Hischier added one more to give the Devils a 4-3 lead in the second period.

Sebastian Aho scored twice on the power play for the Hurricanes, including the game-tying and game-winning goals. Taylor Hall, Jackson Blake, and Andrei Svechnikov scored the other goals for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

So, let’s take a look at the three least impressive New Jersey Devils players from their Game 5 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

3 least impressive New Jersey Devils players from Game 5 loss to Carolina Hurricanes

#3 Tomas Tatar

Tomas Tatar didn’t have his best night in Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes. He played in 13:07 of ice time over 21 shifts. He got two shots on goal and ended the night a plus-1.

Ad

But it was his costly penalty in the second period that set up the initial power play opportunity for the Hurricanes that led to Sebastian Aho’s game-tying goal. A dishonorable mention also goes out to Erik Haula who got called for tripping Aho during the penalty kill. That penalty set up the Canes’ two-man advantage.

Here’s a look at the game-tying goal:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The dog-tired Devils’ penalty kill unit could not do much to stop Aho from tying the game. While the game remained knotted up at four, it would be the Canes’ power play that would strike again to give them the win.

#2 Brian Dumoulin

The New Jersey Devils blue liner played over 37 minutes in Game 5 across 47 shifts. He was a workhorse, who, unfortunately, made a costly mistake on Aho’s game-tying goal.

Ad

During the 5-on-3 sequence, the Canes moved the puck around efficiently, leading to Aho getting a solid scoring chance. Dumoulin could not get across quickly enough, or get a stick in Aho’s shooting lane to prevent the shot from going off.

Of course, the Canes deserve credit for moving the puck well. But had Dumoulin anticipated the pass and shot better, the Devils could have prevented Aho from tying the game.

Ad

#1 Dawson Mercer

Dawson Mercer took a costly double-minor for high-sticking in the double overtime period. That costly penalty allowed the Canes to get four minutes of power play time. It was only a matter of time before the Canes burned the New Jersey Devils.

In this sequence, it was Jonas Siegenthaler, who played over 32 minutes on the night, who was the unfortunate recipient of the blame for the game.

Here’s a look at the game-winner:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The pass from Seth Jarvis over to Aho set up a one-timer that Jacob Markstrom could not stop. Markstrom made 48 saves on the night, but the one that got away was the difference-maker for the Devils’ season.

With New Jersey out of the picture. The Hurricanes will await the winner of the Washington-Montreal series in Round 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama