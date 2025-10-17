3 least impressive New York Rangers players from 2-1 OT loss to Toronto Maple Leafs ft. Adam Fox

The New York Rangers dropped another gut-wrenching loss, this time a 2-1 overtime decision against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.

The Rangers fell behind in the first period but managed to tie the game on Juuso Parssinen’s first goal of the season in the third period. The Blue Shirts pressured but were unable to solve Maple Leafs’ goalie Anthony Stolarz.

Auston Matthews ended the game with the overtime goal. Matthew Knies got the other tally for the Maple Leafs.

Igor Shesterkin stopped 22 of 24 shots in another impressive outing for New York.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive New York Rangers players from their overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

3 least impressive New York Rangers players from OT loss to Toronto Maple Leafs

#3 Artemi Panarin

The New York Rangers star had another quiet night. He skated in nearly 23 minutes of ice over 24 shifts, including nearly six minutes of power play time. However, Panarin was unable to find the back of the net.

While he had two shots on goal, none could be considered high-danger chances. In overtime, Panarin failed to get back to prevent the Maple Leafs from scoring the game-winner. Panarin remains goalless this season and has begun to raise concerns about his play.

#2 Mika Zibanejad

Mika Zibanejad had another silent game for the New York Rangers. Zibanejad has been thrust back into playing center following Vincent Trocheck’s injury this season. However, Zibanejad has been unable to live up to expectations.

On Thursday night, Zibanejad skated for nearly 22 minutes across 24 shifts. He had two shots on goal but couldn’t generate any real scoring chances. Like Panarin, Zibanejad was on the ice for the game-winner in overtime.

While both Zibanejad and Panarin turned the puck over in the Leafs’ zone in that sequence, Zibanejad at least attempted to hustle back into the play. He was far too late and allowed the Maple Leafs to play tic-tac-toe on the game-winning goal.

#1 Adam Fox

It’s tough to pin the blame on the New York Rangers’ best defenseman. However, he didn’t live up to that billing against Toronto. In over 25 minutes of ice time across 26 shifts, Fox had two shots on goal.

But it was his role in Matthews’ winning goal that made him look out of place. During the sequence, the Matthews and William Nylander ran a 2-on-1 on Fox. Fox sprawled to take the pass away.

However, Fox timed the move incorrectly, allowing Nylander to sidestep him and dish the puck to Matthews for an easy tap-in. Fox’s overall lack of offensive production has not been enough to offset defensive lapses.

The Rangers will be back on the ice on Saturday night as they take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre.

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

