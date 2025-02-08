3 least impressive New York Rangers players from 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh Penguins feat. J.T. Miller 

The New York Rangers lost a close 3-2 contest to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. The Penguins rode a three-goal second period to get back in the win column. Meanwhile, the loss snapped the Rangers’ two-game winning streak.

Vincent Trocheck opened the scoring for the Rangers, with Adam Fox getting his fourth of the year. Meanwhile, Blake Lizotte, Rickard Rakell and Philip Tomasino scored for the Penguins.

Here's a closer look at the three least impressive New York Rangers players from their 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.

3 least impressive New York Rangers players from 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh Penguins

#3. Artemi Panarin

Trending

Artemi "The Breadman" Panarin had a quiet night for the Rangers against the Penguins. He skated in 21 shifts, playing over 21 minutes. While managed two shots on goal, he was unable to find the back of the net.

Panarin had been riding a three-game point streak but was unable to get anything going on Friday night. He had a three-point game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 2 and then got a huge goal against the Boston Bruins in his last outing.

So, Friday night’s quiet outing was certainly disappointing for the Rangers.

#2. Mika Zibanejad

Another of the New York Rangers’ top players went quiet on Friday night. Mika Zibanejad managed two shots on goal in over 22 minutes of ice on 24 shifts. While he won 54.5% of the draws he took, he was unable to be a difference-maker for the Rangers.

Zibanejad was coming off a two-assist effort against the Boston Bruins in his last game. However, Zibanejad could not get on the scoresheet, snapping his three-game scoring streak in which he notched one goal and five assists for six total points.

#1. J.T. Miller

J.T. Miller was reacquired by New York to provide additional offense. However, Miller was unable to deliver against the Penguins.

On Friday night, Miller went scoreless in over 20 minutes of ice time, totaling 23 shifts. He ended the night a minus-1 despite getting two shots on goal. Miller scored two goals in his first game with the Rangers this season but has been limited to two assists since.

The Rangers hope Miller finds his scoring touch once again as the Blue Shirts look to get back into the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The Blue Shirts will play their final game before the 4 Nations break on Saturday when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets next at Nationwide Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback