3 least impressive Ottawa Senators players from 1-0 shutout loss to Pittsburgh Penguins feat. Brady Tkachuk

The Ottawa Senators suffered a disappointing 1-0 shutout loss at the hands of the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday evening at the PPG Paints Arena. Tristan Jarry had a tremendous bounce-back game, making 31 saves for the shutout after getting shelled in his last outing.

Ad

Sidney Crosby scored the lone goal of the game, his 27th of the season, on the power play 1:16 into the final frame. Meanwhile, Anton Forsberg made 34 saves in the losing effort for the Ottawa Senators.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Ottawa Senators players from their shutout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday evening.

3 least impressive Ottawa Senators players from shoutout loss to Pittsburgh Penguins

#3 Ridly Greig

Ad

Trending

Ridley Greig has emerged as a solid depth player for the Ottawa Senators. However, he made a crucial no-no on Sunday evening as he took a penalty in the final seconds of the third period. Greig got a hooking call against Sidney Crosby with three seconds left in the third.

That penalty carried over into the overtime frame, where Crosby scored to end the game. All told, Greig played in 17:30 over 29 shifts. He got four shots on goal but was unable to find the back of the net.

Ad

#2 Tim Stutzle

Time Stutzle had a quiet night for the Ottawa Senators against the Penguins. In nearly 19 minutes of ice time, the German star failed to register a shot on goal. While he hit the ice for 27 shifts, he was unable to be the difference-maker he’s come to be for the Senators.

Moreover, he didn’t generate high-danger chances that considering the final score, could have landed Ottawa with two huge points in the standings.

Ad

#1 Brady Tkachuk

The Senators’ captain skated in 15:41 of ice time over 27 shifts. He had just three shots on goal, dropping three hits, a block, and a giveaway. While the numbers don’t look terrible for Brady Tkachuk, he wasn’t able to break through as he’s done throughout the season.

Moving forward, Tkachuk will need to continue being a major contributor for the Senators as they look to lock up the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Senators will be back in action on Tuesday night as they take on Atlantic Division rivals, the Buffalo Sabres, at the Canadian Tire Centre. The Sens will be looking to further separate themselves from the rest of the pack in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama