3 least impressive Ottawa Senators players from 3-2 loss to Buffalo Sabres feat. Travis Hamonic 

While it seemed as though the Buffalo Sabres were the prime opponent for the Ottawa Senators to pad their record and put more distance between themselves and their Atlantic Division competition, it wasn't meant to be.

Ad

The Sabres, despite having all but officially been eliminated from playoff contention, completed a three-game season sweep over the Senators with a 3-2 victory at KeyBank Centre in downtown Buffalo. The win improved the Sabres' record to 29-35-6, while Ottawa is now 37-28-5.

Things started well enough for the visiting Senators, who took the early 1-0 lead thanks to a power-play goal and the 29th of the season from captain Brady Tkachuk at the 1:35 mark of the first period.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

But late in the frame, the Sabres managed to knot the score thanks to the 11th goal of the season from Jack Quinn.

Early in the second period, Senators veteran David Perron continued his hot streak by scoring a power-play goal for his seventh tally; he had missed the majority of the season with an injury and was tending to a personal family matter.

But from that point on, the Sabres would take control. The game was tied by Jacob Bernard-Docker, just his second goal at the NHL level.

Ad

At the 1:23 mark of the third period, Sabres star Tage Thompson netted what would stand up as the game-winning goal; it was his 35th of the season.

The Senators furiously attempted to knot the score, pulling goaltender Anton Forsberg late in regulation for a sixth attacker; however, the gamble failed to pay off.

3 least impressive Ottawa Senators players from 3-2 loss to Buffalo Sabres

#1. Travis Hamonic

Ad

This isn't a game that Hamonic is going to want to remember any time soon.

He finished the night tied for a team-worst -2 rating in a game that the Senators should have easily won on paper, missing out on a chance at a valuable pair of points in the standings.

#2. Tyler Klevin

Like Hamonic, it was a rough night on the defensive front for Klevin.

He also finished tied for a team-worst -2 rating while also committing a pair of giveaways as part of the loss to Buffalo.

Ad

#3. Anton Forsberg

Forsberg, who has mostly been reliable between the pipes for the Senators this season, was simply outdueled by Buffalo goaltender James Reimer in what is likely his final NHL campaign.

Forsberg was victimized for three goals, finishing with a .875 save percentage.

The Ottawa Senators will look to bounce back when they take on the Detroit Red Wings next at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama