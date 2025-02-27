3 least impressive Ottawa Senators players from 4-1 loss to Winnipeg Jets feat. Tim Stutzle 

The Ottawa Senators dropped their fifth-straight game, suffering a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night at Canadian Tire Centre. For their part, the Jets extended their winning streak to 11 games.

Thomas Chabot got the Senators on the board with a goal in the second period. Meanwhile, Cole Perfetti, Kyle Connor, Mason Appleton and Mark Scheifele (EN) scored for the Jets.

Here’s a look at the three least impressive Ottawa players from their loss to Winnipeg on Wednesday night.

3 least impressive Ottawa Senators players from 4-1 loss to Winnipeg Jets

#3. Jake Sanderson

The Ottawa Senators promising young blue liner had a tough time against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night. Sanderson played a team-high 24:50 but was unable to make a significant difference on the ice.

Sanderson was tasked with taking on more minutes than anticipated following Tyler Kleven’s injury. The Sens had chosen to go with seven defensemen, but were down to six, leaving Sanderson to pick up the slack.

Sanderson finished the game with two shots on goal and four blocks across 27 shifts and registered a minus-2 rating.

#2. Drake Batherson

Drake Batherson is another rising player for the Ottawa Senators. However, Batherson was unable to make a significant difference on the ice despite playing nearly 18 minutes. He failed to register on the scoresheet or get a shot on goal.

Batherson ended the night a minus-2 over 24 shifts. As a second-line forward, the Senators expect more from Batherson. However, his lack of scoring and defensive accountability made it challenging for the Sens to compete with the Jets on Wednesday night.

#1. Tim Stutzle

The Senators’ top-line center registered an assist on his team’s lone goal on the night. However, he failed to register much offense beyond that. In nearly 20 minutes of ice time across 19 shifts, Stutzle did not get a shot on goal.

But it was his defensive play that truly left fans shaking their heads. The Jets’ opening goal was the result of a careless pass by Stutzle that allowed the Jets to pick up the turnover and bury the puck in the back of the net.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Stutzle attempted to play a behind-the-back pass as the Sens looked to exit their zone. However, the pass was picked off, with the shot redirected by Cole Perfetti.

The goal set the tone for the night as Stutzle and the Sens could not muster much offense against Connor Hellebuyck and the Jets.

The Senators will get a couple of days to regroup before hitting the ice again on Saturday night against the San Jose Sharks. The Sens will look to end their current slide against one of the league’s worst teams.

