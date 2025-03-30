3 least impressive players from Florida Panthers' 4-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens feat. Sergei Bobrovsky

The Florida Panthers were defeated 4-2 by the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday at Amerant Bank Arena, slipping to 44-26-3 on the season. Conversely, Montreal improved to 34-30-9.

The Panthers entered Sunday with 91 points, behind Atlantic division leaders Toronto Maple Leafs (92 points) with a game in hand. However, the Cats didn't capitalize on the advantage and endured a disappointing afternoon affair at home to Montreal.

Both teams had chances to open the scoring throughout the first half of the opening frame, though nobody could solve either goaltender. Montreal would eventually capitalize on its second power play of the period. Patrik Laine ripped home his one-timer on the man advantage to break the ice in Florida. That lead would last just 1:13 until Sam Reinhart tied the game up on a nifty backhand finish. The Canadiens fended off a late-period Panthers power play, and the score remained 1-1 heading into the intermission.

The second period began with another quiet first 10 minutes of action. It took another power play for the Habs to retake the lead, courtesy of Juraj Slafkovsky banking a pass off the defense. However, Montreal couldn't hold that lead until the third quarter. Seth Jones wired a slap shot through the five-hole of Sam Montembeault, tying the game at two. 2-2 was the score after the middle frame.

Just 2:02 into the third period, Nick Suzuki snapped home his 23rd goal of the season to give the Canadiens a 3-2 lead off another great pass from rookie Lane Hutson. The Panthers made a decent push throughout the final frame, but Montreal clogged it up and didn't allow much.

With two minutes left on the timer, Brendan Gallagher put the finishing touches to the 4-2 win for the Canadiens courtesy of an empty-net goal.

Canadiens celebrate goal vs Panthers. (Credits: IMAGN)

On Tuesday night, the Florida Panthers get another crack at taking down the Montreal Canadiens on the road. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at the Bell Centre.

3 least impressive players from the Florida Panthers' 4-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens

#1. Sergei Bobrovsky

Sergei Bobrovsky leaked three goals on just 21 shots in the loss to Montreal, but Florida needed one more save from their star netminder on Sunday.

Bobrovsky was not bad, but the Panthers deserved a better fate in this contest. A save on either Slafkovsky's or Suzuki's goal would have at least secured his team one point.

#2. Anton Lundell

Anton Lundell had a tough afternoon against the Canadiens. The 23-year-old was held pointless, had two giveaways, and had four penalty minutes in 14:47 minutes of play.

Lundell took two minor penalties for high-sticking and interference, the second very costly. His undisciplined hit on Alexandre Carrier, who didn't have the puck, led to Juraj Slafkovsky's second-period goal, giving the Habs plenty of momentum when Florida controlled the game at 5v5.

#3. Seth Jones

Although he scored an admirable goal, Seth Jones was not at his best on Sunday. The former Blackhawk scored one goal and was a -1 rating in 26:11 minutes played.

The speed of the Montreal Canadiens players blew past Jones on several occasions, and his late-game shot attempt was blocked, resulting in Brendan Gallagher's empty-net goal to end the game. However, the good was insufficient to cancel the bad for Seth Jones this afternoon.

