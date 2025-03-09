3 least impressive players from Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils feat. Matvei Michkov

The Philadelphia Flyers dropped another afternoon affair at home to the New Jersey Devils, losing 3-1 on Sunday at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers saw their record fall to 27-30-8 (62 points), while the Devils improved to 34-25-6 (74 points).

Philadelphia came into Sunday's action losers of three consecutive games and outscored 14-5. It needs to start picking up some points as its playoff hopes are slipping away. Sunday's result was not what the Flyers hoped for, as they were frustrated by the Devils.

It was a quiet start to the game as both teams eased their way in the first 10 minutes. That was until newly acquired New Jersey forward Cody Glass kicked off the scoring, ripping a shot past the blocker of Ivan Fedotov to give his team a 1-0 lead. Despite outshooting the Devils 8-5, Philadelphia trailed after the first period.

After some early chances, New Jersey pushed back and Erik Haula buried a loose puck from the slot to make it a two-goal lead. The Devils had the Flyers on its heels for the majority of the middle frame. Philadelphia struggled to muster any offensive opportunities and was held to just six shots on goal in the second.

New Jersey continued to stymie the Flyers to begin the final frame. A power play midway through the period amounted to nothing but a frustrated home crowd. Then out of nowhere, Jamie Drysdale broke free for a breakaway goal off a nice feed from Travis Konecny, which gave them life.

However, that was as close as New Jersey got as Travis Sanehim took an undisciplined penalty with less than two minutes remaining, squashing the comeback. Dawson Mercer finished things off with an empty-net goal.

The Philadelphia Flyers will stay at home and will welcome the Ottawa Senators to town on Tuesday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Wells Fargo Center.

3 least impressive players from the Philadelphia Flyers' 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils

#1. Matvei Michkov

It was a difficult afternoon for the dynamic rookie. Matvei Michkov was held pointless, with five shots and a -2 rating in 13:50 minutes of ice time.

Michkov made several mistakes and turnovers that led to New Jersey goals. John Tortorella wasn't pleased and sat him multiple shifts. He has had a magical season but still has some lapses in his game.

#2. Ivan Fedotov

Philadelphia's netminder wasn't at his best on Sunday. Ivan Fedotov allowed two goals on just 22 shots in a losing effort.

Fedotov has had a tough season, seeing Samuel Ersson take the starting job for the bulk of the campaign. His record fell to 5-10-3 with his 3.08 goals-against average and .885 save percentage taking a hit.

#3. Owen Tippett

Owen Tippett had a quiet game against New Jersey. The sniper was held off the scoresheet and was a -2 in 16:22 minutes.

Tippett has played well of late on the top line with Sean Couturier and Matvei Michkov, but they were shut down by the Devils on Sunday.

