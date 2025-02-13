3 least impressive players from Sweden's OT loss to Team Canada in 4 Nations feat. William Nylander

The 4 Nations Face-Off kicked off on Wednesday with Canada defeating Sweden 4-3 in overtime.

It was a competitive game and derailed any talk that the players weren't going to take it seriously. However, some Swedish players had underwhelming performances.

3 least impressive players from Sweden at 4 Nations

#1, William Nylander

William Nylander wasn't terrible, but he didn't stand out or provide the impact expected from him. Nylander was anticipated to be the top offensive player for Sweden but against Canada — but he wasn't.

Nylander took a penalty early in the game which led to Canada's opening goal.

“Really tough start, unintentional high stick there on the first shift, some big plays from some big (Canadian) players,” Sweden coach Sam Hallam said after the game, via NHL.com. "(Early) we weren’t where we wanted to be in our game. I think our movement was really low. I think our puck management wasn’t up to the level we expected it to be. But at the same time, there were five Canadian players chasing us around, too, forcing us to look that bad.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs star forward was a -1 and went pointless in the matchup. If Sweden wants to make it to the finals, the team will need Nylander to have success offensively.

#2, Mika Zibanejad

Mika Zibanejad has struggled this season with the New York Rangers, as well as in Sweden's first game.

Zibanejad played on a line with Nylander and Rickard Rakell, which was expected to be one of the best in the tournament. However, Zibanejad was quiet throughout the game.

Zibanejad finished the game with a -1 and only had two shots in over 20 minutes of ice time.

#3, Filip Forsberg

Filip Forsberg was also expected to play a key role for Sweden; however, he struggled against Canada.

Forsberg was on the team's top line, but in over 17 minutes of ice time, he didn't record a point. He also led the game in giveaways (4), which hurt Sweden's momentum.

Sweden will return to the ice on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET against Finland.

