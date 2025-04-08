3 least impressive St. Louis Blues players from 3-1 loss to Winnipeg Jets feat. Brayden Schenn

The St. Louis Blues’ 12-game winning streak came to an end with a 3-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night at the Canada Life Centre. Jets’ netminder Connor Hellebuyck stopped 14 of 15 shots to stymie the Blues.

Pavel Buchnevich scored for St. Louis at the 7:27 mark of the second period to tie the game at one. Meanwhile, Morgan Barron, Alex Iafallo and Adam Lowry (EN) got the goals for Winnipeg.

Here's a closer look at the three least impressive St. Louis Blues players from their loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night.

3 least impressive St. Louis Blues players from loss to Winnipeg Jets

#3. Justin Faulk

St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk had a tough outing on Monday night against the Jets. While Faulk played nearly 20 minutes over 27 shifts, he wasn’t as effective as he needed to be against a tough offensive club like Winnipeg.

Here’s a look at Alex Iafallo’s go-ahead goal:

The replay shows Faulk completely missing Iafallo, leaving him wide-open to get the puck into the back of the net. Had Faulk at least managed to tie up Iafallo’s stick, he might have been able to prevent the goal.

Unfortunately for the Blues, Faulk was beaten cleanly on the play.

#2. Cam Fowler

Cam Fowler had a largely disappointing game for St. Louis on Monday night. He played in 20:31 over 23 shifts, registering a minus-2 without getting a shot on goal or a block.

But it was his role in the Jets’ opening goal that punctuated Fowler’s tough outing.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Faulk got tripped up on his own as he tried to take a pass at the Jets’ blue line. After hitting the ice, Morgan Barron came back the other way, beating Joel Hofer with a great power move.

#1. Brayden Schenn

The Blues captain was essentially invisible on Monday night. In 17:54 of ice time, Brayden Schenn was a minus-1 without a shot on goal across 21 shifts. While he won nearly 65% of the draws he took, it wasn’t enough to make a difference against the presumptive Presidents’ Trophy winners.

Moving forward, the Blues will be looking for Schenn to be the difference-maker he’s been all season long, as the club heads into the postseason.

The St. Louis Blues will look to bounce back when they visit the Edmonton Oilers next at Rogers Place on Wednesday.

