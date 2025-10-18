3 least impressive Tampa Bay Lightning players from their 2-1 OT loss to Detroit Red Wings ft. Brandon Hagel

The Tampa Bay Lightning dropped a tough 2-1 decision to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night at the Little Caesars Arena. Dylan Larkin ended the game on a breakaway goal in overtime to lift the Wings.Axel Sandin-Pellikka got his first NHL goal, giving the Red Wings the lead in the first period. Meanwhile, J.J. Moser got his first for the Tampa Bay Lightning, tying the game late in the third period.Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves in the losing effort.So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Tampa Bay Lightning players from their overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.3 least impressive Tampa Bay Lightning players from OT loss to Detroit Red Wings#3 Jake GuentzelThe Tampa Bay Lightning sniper had the unfortunate experience of being on the ice for both Red Wings goals. Guentzel failed to impede Sandin-Pellikka’s shot when he could have prevented it from hitting the net.Here’s a look at the goal:When the puck came back to the blue line, Guentzel failed to at least stick-check Sandin-Pellikka. The Red Wings' rookie D-man took the shot, hitting Brandon Hagel’s stick along the way.Guentzel ended the night with five shots on goal, but failed to create scoring chances in overtime.#2 Oliver BjorkstrandOliver Bjorkstrand came over from the Seattle Kraken to provide the Tampa Bay Lightning with depth scoring. However, he hasn’t quite lived up to that thus far this season. On Friday night, Bjorkstrand hit the ice for 14:51 of ice time across 23 shifts. He notched three shots on goal, but that was essentially it on the night.#1 Brandon HagelThe usually reliable defensive whiz for the Lightning played a crucial role in both Red Wings goals. As shown in Sandin-Pellikka’s goal, Hagel attempted to block the shot. Instead, the puck hit his stick and found its way past Vasilevskiy.But it was Hagel’s role in the overtime winner that raised some eyebrows.Here’s a look:The shot from Guentzel rang around the boards, with Hagel unable to reach it. As Dylan Larkin picked up the loose change, Hagel can be seen attempting to get back, but gives up around center ice.Hagel allowed Larkin to waltz in unimpeded. With plenty of time and space, Larkin beat Vasilevskiy for the game-winner. Had Hagel at least attempted to get back, Larkin might have rushed the shot. That could have been enough to prevent the goal. Instead, Larkin buried the goal and got the win for the Red Wings.The Lightning will be back in action on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.