3 least impressive Tampa Bay Lightning players from their 2-1 OT loss to Detroit Red Wings ft. Brandon Hagel

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 18, 2025 02:41 GMT
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Detroit Red Wings - Source: Imagn
The Tampa Bay Lightning dropped a tough 2-1 decision to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night at the Little Caesars Arena. Dylan Larkin ended the game on a breakaway goal in overtime to lift the Wings.

Axel Sandin-Pellikka got his first NHL goal, giving the Red Wings the lead in the first period. Meanwhile, J.J. Moser got his first for the Tampa Bay Lightning, tying the game late in the third period.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves in the losing effort.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Tampa Bay Lightning players from their overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.

#3 Jake Guentzel

The Tampa Bay Lightning sniper had the unfortunate experience of being on the ice for both Red Wings goals. Guentzel failed to impede Sandin-Pellikka’s shot when he could have prevented it from hitting the net.

Here’s a look at the goal:

When the puck came back to the blue line, Guentzel failed to at least stick-check Sandin-Pellikka. The Red Wings' rookie D-man took the shot, hitting Brandon Hagel’s stick along the way.

Guentzel ended the night with five shots on goal, but failed to create scoring chances in overtime.

#2 Oliver Bjorkstrand

Oliver Bjorkstrand came over from the Seattle Kraken to provide the Tampa Bay Lightning with depth scoring. However, he hasn’t quite lived up to that thus far this season. On Friday night, Bjorkstrand hit the ice for 14:51 of ice time across 23 shifts. He notched three shots on goal, but that was essentially it on the night.

#1 Brandon Hagel

The usually reliable defensive whiz for the Lightning played a crucial role in both Red Wings goals. As shown in Sandin-Pellikka’s goal, Hagel attempted to block the shot. Instead, the puck hit his stick and found its way past Vasilevskiy.

But it was Hagel’s role in the overtime winner that raised some eyebrows.

Here’s a look:

The shot from Guentzel rang around the boards, with Hagel unable to reach it. As Dylan Larkin picked up the loose change, Hagel can be seen attempting to get back, but gives up around center ice.

Hagel allowed Larkin to waltz in unimpeded. With plenty of time and space, Larkin beat Vasilevskiy for the game-winner. Had Hagel at least attempted to get back, Larkin might have rushed the shot. That could have been enough to prevent the goal. Instead, Larkin buried the goal and got the win for the Red Wings.

The Lightning will be back in action on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

