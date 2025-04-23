Lightning star Brandon Hagel casually brushes off concern over blowout loss to Panthers in Game 1

Brandon Hagel and the Tampa Bay Lightning got punched in the mouth by the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

The Bolts were crushed 6-2 on home ice by their cross-state rivals in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. The defending Stanley Cup Champions had control of the game for most of the night and now hold a 1-0 series lead over Tampa Bay.

After losing to the Panthers in five games during the first round in 2023-24, it's fair to wonder whether any doubt is creeping into the Lightning locker room. However, even though Game 1 didn't go their way, star winger Brandon Hagel is showing no concern and knows that it's just the start of what will be a long series.

Hagel spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon and kept it positive after the Game 1 loss. Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley shared his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"The sun came out this morning and I don’t think anyone here expected us to win in four so there is a lot of hockey left. It was one game. Listen, I think we did a lot of good things last night. I think we created a lot of chances. We had our looks. They didn't go in for us. They had some bounces that went in for them. There are things we can clean up obviously," Hagel said.

Brandon Hagel has seven years remaining on the eight-year, $52,000,000 contract extension he signed with the Lightning in 2023 after being acquired in a trade from the Blackhawks.

Brandon Hagel emerged as a star in 2024-25

Brandon Hagel had a tremendous season that might have flown under the radar.

The 26-year-old exploded, producing a career-high 90 points (35 goals, 55 assists) in 82 games, while having a +33 rating. Remarkably, none of his 35 goals came on the power play, and he now holds the record for most goals in a season without scoring on the power play in NHL history. A very impressive, yet rare feat.

Many were skeptical when Tampa Bay gave up two first-round picks for Hagel at the 2022 trade deadline. Though general manager Julian BriseBois knew what he was getting into and the Lightning are reaping the rewards.

Hagel and the Lightning will look to bounce back and even up their first-round series with the Florida Panthers in Game 2 on Thursday night. The puck drops at 6:30 p.m. EST at Amalie Arena.

