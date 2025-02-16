3 least impressive Team Canada players from 3-1 loss to Team USA feat. Jordan Binnington 

In one of the most anticipated games that didn't involve the Stanley Cup Playoffs or official Olympic play, Team USA earned a massive victory over Team Canada, a 3-1 final score in what was each team's second game of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Team USA had soundly defeated Finland by a 6-1 final, while Team Canada had barely gotten by Sweden, winning 4-3 in overtime.

However, Team Canada proved unable to pick up their second victory of the tournament. They were immediately put behind the 8-ball when it was announced that defenseman Cale Makar would be unavailable due to an illness.

They managed to start the game off on the right foot after three separate fights in the opening nine seconds thanks to Connor McDavid's goal, a backhanded roof-top shot that beat Connor Hellebuyck on the glove side.

But unfortunately, that was one of the only noteworthy highlights of the game for them. Minutes after McDavid scored the opening goal of the game, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jake Guentzel responded with a quick wrist shot that somehow made it through the pads of goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Binnington then surrendered a second goal, as he was beaten by Dylan Larkin at the midway point of the second period.

Team Canada pressed for the tying marker, but proved unable to penetrate Hellebuyck any further. Guentzel added an empty-net goal late in regulation, sealing the 3-1 win.

3 least impressive Team Canada players from 3-1 loss to Team USA

#1. Jordan Binnington

The biggest question mark for Team Canada coming into the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament was the state of their goaltending.

Binnington has now started both games, and has allowed a total of five goals; Team USA's first goal of the night was an easily stoppable shot from Guentzel that made its way through Binnington's five hole.

Canada coach Jon Cooper now has a decision to make regarding who will get the start in Canada's next game against Finland.

#2. Sidney Crosby

Canada lost for the first time in 26 games with Sidney Crosby in the lineup, a span of over 5,400 days.

And speaking of Crosby, it wasn't a game that he'd like to remember in terms of his own performance.

He finished with zero points, zero shots, and a -2 rating; a complete reversal of his three-assist performance against Sweden earlier in the week.

#3. Devon Toews

Expected to take on some of the load in Makar's absence, Toews was caught out of position several times in the loss to Team USA.

He finished the game tied for a team-worst -2 rating with Crosby, and also committed three giveaways.

